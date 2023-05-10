For many years, Omahans Glenn and Flavia Robey were loyal customers at the Alpine Inn.

They enjoyed the bar food, listened to live music and schmoozed with other regulars in the small, yet iconic, Ponca Hills restaurant that’s rumored to have been a speakeasy during Prohibition.

They sat near the windows, and, as they ate their broasted chicken, watched the raccoons gnaw from bones that had been tossed outside.

Like other faithful patrons, they were sad when one of the owners died. And worried. What if their favorite hangout closed?

“You need to buy this place,” pals told the Robeys in 1973.

Glenn had an auto-repair business in the Florence neighborhood and raced stock cars at the now-long-gone Playland Park Speedway in Council Bluffs, earning a spot in a local racing hall of fame. He wondered: What would he do with a restaurant?

He must have figured out the answer to that question. As of this month, his family has owned the Alpine Inn for 50 years.

They plan to celebrate that milestone throughout the summer with specials, giveaways and T-shirts, said Jaimi Fay, Glenn and Flavia’s granddaughter.

Neither of the senior Robeys lived to see the anniversary. Glenn died of COVID in 2020 at age 89 and Flavia died a few years earlier at 87. They had five children: Glenn Michael, Steve, Curtis, Kimberly and Jann.

The family will retain primary ownership of the restaurant, and Fay is the latest Robey relative to buy into it. Her purchase was to become final soon, she said in a recent interview.

“There are big boots to fill,” she said.

Fay, 48, has done nearly every job there: serving, clearing tables, ordering food and other supplies, cooking, bartending.

“I’ve had small jobs at the mall, but this is the only full-time job I’ve ever had,” she said. “Every single family member has been employed here.” Outside the Robeys and their five children, that includes 12 grandchildren, various spouses and 12 great-grandchildren.

“We finally ran out of family members so now we have non-family members,” Fay joked.

The restaurant, at 10405 Calhoun Road, has seen changes over the years, though it has retained its small-town-bar feel.

Glenn moved his auto shop to an area behind the inn when he took ownership, and that’s gone. But his racing trophies are still displayed in front of a fireplace, and the pool table that occupies a large space next to the bar has been there a long time.

“It’s missing a ball but we still keep it,” Fay said. “It’s a staple.”

A screen door at the front no longer squeaks at patrons and picture windows now frame an area where country bands used to play. There’s now a digital jukebox, which was playing oldies like Michael Martin Murphey’s “Wildfire” on a recent Sunday evening, when the wait was consistently more than 15 minutes and tables were rarely empty.

Several of the windows used to open, allowing customers to toss their chicken bones outside for wildlife.

That created a craze that lives to this day. Raccoons ate the bones and the word spread, causing Omahans and even tourists to visit the inn as much for the show as for the food.

Erik and Chelsea Ott of Ames, Iowa, were there on that crowded Sunday. It was their second visit in two days. They had a prime window table and were enchanted by the scene outside — they saw not only raccoons, but a fox, several types of birds and even a cat, they said.

The raccoons, however, were the stars.

“They came up by the glass pretty much the whole time,” Erik said.

Both also praised the food.

Fay said the chicken is still prepared in the original fryers from the original recipe. And, our group discovered, it comes out so hot that you have to be careful not to burn your mouth, and so crispy that you wonder how it remains so juicy.

In fact, said Fay, the new generation of owners have made few changes to the food, though they’re thinking of slight upgrades such as handmade patties for the burgers.

The restaurant now takes only cash or checks, but she plans to add credit cards as well. And after using printed sheets as menus for years and years, the Alpine Inn now has laminated menus, complete with color photos of the famous critters outside.

The family has fully embraced the raccoon craze. Fay brought a framed photo of an albino raccoon to our table to show it off.

She said she’s aware, however, that some folks aren’t fans.

“You’re either pro or no,” she said. “They are cute, and ours are nice.”

