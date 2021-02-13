Another tradition hit by pandemic: Omaha churches scale back fish frys

“Everybody (volunteers) will be temperature-checked at the door and asked to fill out a questionnaire,” Vigneri said. “Anybody who fails will be sent home immediately.”

The Knights considered serving dine-in meals because the state and county would allow it but decided that would be too risky, he said.

Planners at several parishes said they’ve had several elderly and high-risk volunteers bow out this year.

Churches that decided to have drive-thru or takeout fish frys said the lack of money from side sales such as desserts, pickles and drinks would hurt but weren’t worth the safety concerns. They’re glad to be able to have an event at all.

But the loss of the dessert table is particularly sad for St. John in Fort Calhoun because it opened sales to community organizations such as the Presbyterian church youth group and post-prom party planners, Sandhoefner said. She wasn’t sure how they planned to recoup their loss.

“It has become, for us in our little town, a community event,” she said. “People are sad. They really are.”

At Holy Name, said fish fry volunteer James Goodman, there’s a plan to raise funds online to offset the fish fry loss. The fish frys have provided $650,000 for the parish over the last 40 years.