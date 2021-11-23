 Skip to main content
Ansel's Pastrami and Bagels closes for good this weekend
Ansel’s Pastrami and Bagels at The Switch Beer & Food Hall is closing for good.

Owners Joel and Krys Marsh, who also own Noli’s Pizzeria, said on a Facebook post that they hope to find another location “at some point in the future.”

“Please continue to follow us on social media,” the post says.

A phone call to the owners was not immediately returned.

The restaurant started in 2018 at the original Noli’s bay on Farnam Street in the Blackstone District. When the nearby food hall opened in 2020, it moved there.

It’s known for its abundant pastrami sandwiches, loaded waffle fries and bagels and lox, among other favorites.

Ansel's, which is closing for good on Sunday, uses a fattier section of beef called a brisket point to make its pastrami. The process takes two weeks start to finish. 

The owners plan to offer some of the best Ansel’s sandwiches at Noli’s.

Ansel’s is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the rest of the week, excluding Thanksgiving and including Sunday.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

