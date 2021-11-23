Ansel's Pastrami and Bagels closes for good this weekend

Ansel’s Pastrami and Bagels at The Switch Beer & Food Hall is closing for good.

Owners Joel and Krys Marsh, who also own Noli’s Pizzeria, said on a Facebook post that they hope to find another location “at some point in the future.”

“Please continue to follow us on social media,” the post says.

A phone call to the owners was not immediately returned.

The restaurant started in 2018 at the original Noli’s bay on Farnam Street in the Blackstone District. When the nearby food hall opened in 2020, it moved there.

It’s known for its abundant pastrami sandwiches, loaded waffle fries and bagels and lox, among other favorites.

The owners plan to offer some of the best Ansel’s sandwiches at Noli’s.

Ansel’s is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the rest of the week, excluding Thanksgiving and including Sunday.

