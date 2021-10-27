Archetype Coffee opens its third Omaha location

Now there are three: Archetype Coffee opened its new location in Millwork Commons north of TD Ameritrade Park last week.
The new coffeehouse, at 1229 Millwork Ave. Suite 101, joins other Archetype shops at 3926 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District and 1419 S. 13th St. in Little Bohemia.
For now, it’s open abbreviated hours, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. A post on the Archetype Facebook page said those hours will eventually change.
The Archetype website is drinkarchetype.com.
