Ashland bakery having wine, charcuterie dinner

Fariner Bakery, which recently opened in Ashland, Nebraska, is having a farm-to-table wine and charcuterie event on May 29.
A limited number of seats are available at $160 for two. No single tickets will be sold.
The drinks menu features three California varietal wines, a French sparkling wine and one glass from any of the tastings. A variety of charcuterie items, including baked brie with herbs and honey, will be served with fresh sourdough bread and housemade butter, jam and flake salt.
Desserts will be a honey lavender cream puff, dark chocolate tart and lemon and thyme marshmallow.
Each guest will get a gift to take home. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Nonrefundable tickets are available by phone (no voicemail) during business hours at 402-944-2100. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays. The website is farinerbakery.com.
People are also reading…
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…