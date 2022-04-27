Ashland bakery having wine, charcuterie dinner

Fariner Bakery, which recently opened in Ashland, Nebraska, is having a farm-to-table wine and charcuterie event on May 29.

A limited number of seats are available at $160 for two. No single tickets will be sold.

The drinks menu features three California varietal wines, a French sparkling wine and one glass from any of the tastings. A variety of charcuterie items, including baked brie with herbs and honey, will be served with fresh sourdough bread and housemade butter, jam and flake salt.

Desserts will be a honey lavender cream puff, dark chocolate tart and lemon and thyme marshmallow.

Each guest will get a gift to take home. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nonrefundable tickets are available by phone (no voicemail) during business hours at 402-944-2100. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays. The website is farinerbakery.com.