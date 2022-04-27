 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ashland bakery having wine, charcuterie dinner

  • 0

Fariner Bakery, which recently opened in Ashland, Nebraska, is having a farm-to-table wine and charcuterie event on May 29.

A limited number of seats are available at $160 for two. No single tickets will be sold.

The drinks menu features three California varietal wines, a French sparkling wine and one glass from any of the tastings. A variety of charcuterie items, including baked brie with herbs and honey, will be served with fresh sourdough bread and housemade butter, jam and flake salt.

Desserts will be a honey lavender cream puff, dark chocolate tart and lemon and thyme marshmallow.

Each guest will get a gift to take home. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nonrefundable tickets are available by phone (no voicemail) during business hours at 402-944-2100. The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays. The website is farinerbakery.com.

People are also reading…

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Travel the Pork Association’s Tenderloin Trail

Travel the Pork Association’s Tenderloin Trail

You can request a trail passport at any of the restaurants, then try a pork tenderloin sandwich at each location and ask the staff to stamp your passport. When you’ve visited all five, you’ll win a T-shirt to prove that you conquered the Omaha Tenderloin Trail.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ellen DeGeneres credits Adam Levine for relationship with Portia de Rossi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert