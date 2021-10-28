 Skip to main content
Awards honor Omaha food producers, nonprofits
Take a look at Shirley's large and in charge breakfast burrito.

Food Day Omaha recently handed out several awards during its annual event at the Omaha Farmers Market.

Honorees were:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Craig Howell of Together Inc., a local nonprofit that works to combat hunger among people in extreme poverty.

Food Day Champion: John Porter, urban agriculture educator and program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Nonprofit of the Year: Whispering Roots, cited for its dedication to bringing healthy food, nutrition education, employment opportunities and innovative next-generation agricultural technology to communities in need.

Producer of the Year: Ed Wiechert Produce, which has been providing locally grown vegetables to the Omaha Farmers Market since the market began in 1994.

Restaurant of the Year: 

Retailer of the Year: Omaha Farmers Market.

