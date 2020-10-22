B & G Tasty Foods favorites will be served at this week's Dandelion Pop-Up

Favorite items from the now-closed B & G Tasty Foods are on the menu at this week’s Dandelion Pop-Up.

Omaha restaurateur Nick Bartholomew coordinates the weekly Dandelion lunches near 13th and Howard Streets, and he purchased the rights to B & G’s name, logo, recipes and other materials earlier this year. He also operates Over Easy near 168th and Q Streets.

He’s in the process of securing a new location for the restaurant, which had been an Omaha favorite since it opened in 1953. It closed in April 2019.

Bartholomew said B & G’s signature loose-meat sandwich and original-recipe french fries will be served along with other original classics at Dandelion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

On the Dandelion Facebook page, he also teased that he might offer hints about the restaurant’s new site.

