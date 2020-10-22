 Skip to main content
B & G Tasty Foods favorites will be served at this week's Dandelion Pop-Up
2000415_new_bandg (copy)

Restaurateur Nick Bartholomew is serving favorites from the now-closed B & G Tasty Foods at the Dandelion Pop-Up lunch on Friday. He bought the rights to the name, recipes, logo and other materials from the restaurant near 79th and Dodge Streets in June and plans to reopen it in a location that's yet to be announced.  

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Favorite items from the now-closed B & G Tasty Foods are on the menu at this week’s Dandelion Pop-Up.

Omaha restaurateur Nick Bartholomew coordinates the weekly Dandelion lunches near 13th and Howard Streets, and he purchased the rights to B & G’s name, logo, recipes and other materials earlier this year. He also operates Over Easy near 168th and Q Streets.

He’s in the process of securing a new location for the restaurant, which had been an Omaha favorite since it opened in 1953. It closed in April 2019.

Bartholomew said B & G’s signature loose-meat sandwich and original-recipe french fries will be served along with other original classics at Dandelion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

On the Dandelion Facebook page, he also teased that he might offer hints about the restaurant’s new site.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

