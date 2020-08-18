You are the owner of this article.
Baela Rose restaurant in Dundee appears to be closed for good
Baela Rose

Baela Rose restaurant served fine-dining entrees such as steelhead trout. The Dundee eater, which opened in June 2016, appears to have closed. 

 MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Baela Rose, a farm-to-table restaurant in Dundee, appears to be closed for good.

The restaurant is listed as permanently closed on the Open Table website and its telephone is disconnected.

Chef Kyle Anderson and his wife, Rose, opened Baela Rose (named after their daughter) in June 2016, offering fine dining with locally sourced ingredients.

Former World-Herald restaurant critic Sarah Baker Hansen called it one of the best new restaurants in Omaha that year.

World-Herald attempts to reach the Andersons were unsuccessful.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

