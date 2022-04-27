Barbecue truck owners open brick-and-mortar store in Omaha

BBQ Brothers has been serving out of its food truck for several years. Now the owners — Duane Foster and Alonzo Lamb — have a restaurant at 2020 S. 72nd St. in the Omaha Tower Building. They’re also the chefs.

Their menu includes brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, chicken, ribs and rib tips with sides such as baked beans, collard greens and spicy coleslaw. It also features smoked mac and cheese and nachos.

The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays. Breakfast is served for the first two hours, aimed at people who work in the tower.

They will continue to operate the food truck, though it’s out of commission for a few weeks.

Foster said they bought a newer truck that will be ready for pickup in early May. He expects it will be back on the streets by early June.

You can see a complete menu and get food truck contact info at bbqbrotherscafe.com.

