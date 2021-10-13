Barrel & Vine offering free bubbly on weekends

Corks will be popping all over on weekends at Barrel & Vine.

The new restaurant at 1311 S. 203rd St. is serving unlimited complimentary mimosas every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon.

A mimosa, for the uninitiated, is made with juice (usually orange) and champagne or some other bubbly wine.

The mimosas accompany brunch, which is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The drinks are available on Barrel & Vine’s main level and rooftop, where you can enjoy them next to the pool.

The brunch menu includes items such as poutine biscuits and gravy, strawberry-stuffed French toast and a smothered breakfast burrito.

Barrel & Vine has high-end whiskies and a curated wine selection, plus line dancing, live acts and DJs.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.