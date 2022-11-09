Bellevue coffee shop offering Thanksgiving meal

The Light House coffee shop in Olde Towne Bellevue is serving a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who wants to come.
“We want to invite old friends and new who don’t have plans or a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy. We would be honored if you are free to help or just show up and be served,” owners said on their Facebook page.
They’re looking for people, especially in their neighborhood, who could benefit from a hot meal. They’re also seeking donations of money and food for the meal. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and more. You can message their Facebook page to donate or for more information.
The meal will start at 1:30 p.m. The shop is at 119 W. Mission Ave.
October Omaha Dines Stories by Betsie Freeman
The Moore sisters' senior year at Elkhorn High School has a bit more excitement as the operators of an unusual coffee shop that’s become something of a social media sensation.
If you missed the Curderburger last year, you have another chance to harden your arteries this month. The burger is on the menu at area Culver’s restaurants until Oct. 31.
Ancho and Agave will open in the former Pier 1 Imports location at the shopping center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road.
You can order at piroshkybakery.com until 4 p.m. on Oct. 25.
The event runs through Oct. 23 and features the breakfast and lunch restaurant’s Flying Pig line of artisan sausages.
A four-pound breast averages about $60. Every order is cash only.
So given all the elements you must consider, it’s also no piece of cake to choose the perfect apple pie from several contenders.
Former Nebraska football player Lance Brown is making sure Don and Marie Losole's legacy with Lo Sole Mio will continue with a brand new Italian restaurant at the well known Omaha location.
Simply Delicious is currently open part-time, but current owner Wendy Deane said a new owner could double its income by adding days and hours.
