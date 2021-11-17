Benson eatery opening location at Shadow Lake Towne Center

Mas Chingon is set to open “very soon” at Shadow Lake Towne Center, according to a post on the Papillion mall’s Facebook page.
The restaurant also has a location in Benson that opened in 2017. It offers online ordering for takeout or delivery as well as dine-in service.
Its menu features items such as ceviche, tortas, charred shrimp tortillas, Mexican corn and grilled broccolini appetizers and Mexican paella.
The Facebook post said an opening-day announcement was imminent.
