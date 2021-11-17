 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benson eatery opening location at Shadow Lake Towne Center
0 comments

Benson eatery opening location at Shadow Lake Towne Center

Check out this tasty dish centered around sun-dried tomatoes.

Mas Chingon is set to open “very soon” at Shadow Lake Towne Center, according to a post on the Papillion mall’s Facebook page.

The restaurant also has a location in Benson that opened in 2017. It offers online ordering for takeout or delivery as well as dine-in service.

Its menu features items such as ceviche, tortas, charred shrimp tortillas, Mexican corn and grilled broccolini appetizers and Mexican paella.

The Facebook post said an opening-day announcement was imminent.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The shocking storyline 'The Office' creators planned for Jim and Pam

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert