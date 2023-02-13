Best Bison/Fresh N' Delicious restaurant will reportedly close for good on Friday, according to a social media message posted by one of the business' employees on Monday.

Located at 78th and Dodge Streets, Best Bison offered American fare such as burgers, sandwiches, bowls and more using bison meat in lieu of beef. Bison touts a leaner meat with fewer calories than beef.

The post, made on Omaha Food Lovers Facebook page, says, "The Best Bison/Fresh N' Delicious restaurant will be closing permanently on 2/17. It has been our pleasure to serve you for the last several years. Thank you for your patronage."

