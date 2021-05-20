Bill Caveye, who worked at Gorat's for 50 years, remembered as 'quarterback of the kitchen'

Bill Caveye worked for 50 years at Gorat’s Steak House. In that time, he worked his way up from dishwasher to chef, met the woman who would become his wife, raised three children and cooked for the likes of Warren Buffett, Doc Severinsen and Liza Minnelli.

The 69-year-old died of natural causes in his Waterloo home May 7.

After his death, the restaurant’s electric marquee said, “Thanks for 50 years @ Gorat’s—RIP Bill Caveye.”

Caveye was just 14 years old when he began work as a dishwasher. In the decades to come, he worked his way though back-of-house jobs, learned how to cook the perfect steak and, in the end, managed the entire kitchen before his gradual retirement in 2016.

“Pal Gorat would say (Bill) was the quarterback of the kitchen,” said Lisa Ulrich, who worked with Caveye for almost 45 years.

Louis N. “Pal” Gorat, with his wife, Shirley, took over the restaurant in 1960 from Pal’s parents, Louis S. Gorat and his wife, Nettie, who opened the restaurant in 1944.

In 2012, the restaurant was sold to Gene Dunn, who noted in 2013 that he had held on to the chef who had been at the restaurant for 47 years, Bill Caveye.