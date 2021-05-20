Bill Caveye, who worked at Gorat's for 50 years, remembered as 'quarterback of the kitchen'

Bill Caveye worked for 50 years at Gorat’s Steak House. In that time, he worked his way up from dishwasher to chef, met the woman who would become his wife, raised three children and cooked for the likes of Warren Buffett, Doc Severinsen and Liza Minnelli.
The 69-year-old died of natural causes in his Waterloo home May 7.
After his death, the restaurant’s electric marquee said, “Thanks for 50 years @ Gorat’s—RIP Bill Caveye.”
Caveye was just 14 years old when he began work as a dishwasher. In the decades to come, he worked his way though back-of-house jobs, learned how to cook the perfect steak and, in the end, managed the entire kitchen before his gradual retirement in 2016.
“Pal Gorat would say (Bill) was the quarterback of the kitchen,” said Lisa Ulrich, who worked with Caveye for almost 45 years.
Louis N. “Pal” Gorat, with his wife, Shirley, took over the restaurant in 1960 from Pal’s parents, Louis S. Gorat and his wife, Nettie, who opened the restaurant in 1944.
In 2012, the restaurant was sold to Gene Dunn, who noted in 2013 that he had held on to the chef who had been at the restaurant for 47 years, Bill Caveye.
“When people say to me, ‘It’s not the old Gorat’s,’ I say, ‘It is the old Gorat’s. It’s the original Gorat’s,’ “ Dunn said at the time.
Throughout Caveye’s time there, Gorat’s became a go-to spot for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, brought to patron the establishment by the Berkshire CEO himself, Warren Buffett.
Ulrich recalled a shareholders event that fell on New Year’s Eve during which the staff served 800 customers in a matter of hours.
But Caveye never saw a difference between serving Buffett and serving everyday customers, said his wife, Barb Caveye.
“To Bill, people were people,” she said.
Bill and Barb met at Gorat’s, where Barb worked as a waitress for a few years. They married in 1999 and had three children: Caitlin, Pat and Tyler.
“He was always very proud of his kids,” Barb said. “Proud of their accomplishments and that they’re all in college.”
He was also the “glue” in his Gorat’s family, said Michelle Neubauer, who worked with Caveye for upward of 30 years.
“Gorat’s was where I grew up, and Bill was like a father to me,” Neubauer said. “Others will say it, too, those who worked with him — we were a family.”
Paul Mickeliunas, like Caveye, met his wife, Kelli, while working at Gorat’s. The couple worked with Caveye for years, and like many who shared memories of him, they spoke with affection of Bill’s “rough and tough” exterior.
“Tough but good-hearted at the same time,” Paul Mickeliunas said. “They depended on him even when he was just starting out at that place. Even near the end when Bill was starting to have health problems ... when he was in the kitchen, he ran things.”
