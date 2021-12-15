Brazen Head creates cool winter cocktails

A new winter cocktail menu recently debuted at Brazen Head Pub near 78th and Dodge Streets.
They include “The Blizzard,” with bourbon, cranberry juice and sour; “Polar Express” with Absolut vanilla, Kahlúa and white chocolate raspberry creamer; and a “Winter Berry Mule,” with vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, and cranberry and pomegranate juices.
And there’s more. You can check them out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.
Betsie Freeman
Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.