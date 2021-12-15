 Skip to main content
Brazen Head creates cool winter cocktails
Brazen Head creates cool winter cocktails

A new winter cocktail menu recently debuted at Brazen Head Pub near 78th and Dodge Streets.

They include “The Blizzard,” with bourbon, cranberry juice and sour; “Polar Express” with Absolut vanilla, Kahlúa and white chocolate raspberry creamer; and a “Winter Berry Mule,” with vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, and cranberry and pomegranate juices.

And there’s more. You can check them out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

