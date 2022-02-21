 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazilian steakhouse to open in the Capitol District

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil salad bar at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, location. The restaurant franchise is coming to the Capitol District in downtown Omaha.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD

Construction has begun on the interior of the Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse in the downtown Capitol District.

The restaurant will be in a new three-story building facing Capitol Street, according to the Grow Omaha Weekly Market Report, a real estate development newsletter. No opening date has been announced.

Texas de Brazil, based in Dallas, has 50 locations spread across 19 states and several countries.

The menu features a variety of meats cooked over an open flame with natural wood charcoal, a large salad area and a number of hot side dishes.

