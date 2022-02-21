Brazilian steakhouse to open in the Capitol District

Construction has begun on the interior of the Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse in the downtown Capitol District.
The restaurant will be in a new three-story building facing Capitol Street, according to the Grow Omaha Weekly Market Report, a real estate development newsletter. No opening date has been announced.
Texas de Brazil, based in Dallas, has 50 locations spread across 19 states and several countries.
The menu features a variety of meats cooked over an open flame with natural wood charcoal, a large salad area and a number of hot side dishes.
