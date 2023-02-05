Happy National Girl Scout Day! Here are five things you probably didn't know about Girl Scouts.
Girl Scout cookies return this week with a new flavor to satisfy your snack cravings.
The new cookie, Raspberry Rally, is a thin and crispy new cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating to please every sweet-tooth. It looks similar to its cousin the Thin Mint.
The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council will begin to sell cookies online on Friday and at local booths around town on Feb. 17. Use the "Cookie Finder" at
girlscoutsnebraska.org to find a booth nearby.
The new Raspberry Rally cookie won't be sold at booths -- it is only available for purchase online.
This season, the original shortbread cookies are getting a make-over with the new name of "Trefoils" while still continuing their traditional flavor.
In addition to Trefoils and Raspberry Rallys, this year’s cookie flavors are: Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Thin Mints (vegan), Peanut Butter Sandwich (vegan), Toast-Yay! (vegan), Peanut Butter Patties (vegan), Lemonades (vegan), and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free).
The money raised through cookie sales will help provide experiences for service projects, travel and summer camps.
The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has about 13,700 members and works to teach girls the importance of financial literacy, budgeting, innovative thinking and decision making along with the character traits of courage, confidence and character.
40 famous women who were Girl Scouts
Madeleine Albright
Long before she served her country as the first female secretary of state, Madeleine Albright was a Girl Scout.
Lucille Ball
We can only imagine the joy and laughter comedic legend Lucille Ball brought to her Girl Scout troop.
Candace Bergen
Candace Bergen may be known for her role as Murphy Brown, but before she was famous the Emmy Award-winning actress gave it her all as a member of the Girl Scouts.
Dr. Joyce Brothers
When Dr. Joyce Brothers passed away in 2013, US Today described her legacy as a person who “offered advice on psychological issues at a time when such subjects were rarely discussed on TV.” Perhaps lessons learned as a Girl Scout helped her to serve and care for people throughout her adult life.
Laura Bush
Every first lady since 1917 has held the position of honorary national president of Girl Scouts of the United States of America. First Lady Laura Bush, a former scout herself, celebrated the 90th anniversary of the organization during her tenure.
Mariah Carey
Can you imagine Mariah Carey as a child singing the popular Girl Scout song “Make New Friends” with her fellow troop members? We just did. Chills.
Lynda Carter
It’s no surprise Wonder Woman herself was a Girl Scout. Actress Lynda Carter, who portrayed one inspiring superhero, was likely a natural fit.
Rosalynn Carter
Another first lady who served as honorary national president of the Girl Scouts, Rosalynn Carter was a member when she was young girl.
Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton may have grown up in the spotlight, having political parents and all, but that didn’t pull her away from everyday activities such as Girl Scouts.
Hillary Clinton
It runs in the family! Like her daughter Chelsea, Hillary Clinton was also a member of the Girl Scouts.
Katie Couric
Talk show host Katie Couric was part of a troop in Arlington, Va., from fourth through sixth grades. Reflecting on her time with the organization, she told ABC News “Girl Scouts taught me some of the basic and essential principles and values that I still hold dear today, like being truthful, helpful and independent.”
Sheryl Crow
Singer Sheryl Crow has supported the Girl Scouts since she was a young member. She once tweeted: “So glad I was a girl scout. taught me things I still think about each day.”
Bette Davis
It has been said that actress Bette Davis was a decorated Girl Scout, and her dedication to service drove her to lead Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts for a time.
Tammy Duckworth
From her work with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs to her rise as a U.S. senator, Tammy Duckworth has dedicated a good portion of her adult life to serving others. It’s no surprise, then, to learn that she was once a Girl Scout.
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning may have started acting at a young age, but her parents made sure she had time to be a kid — including putting her in Girl Scouts.
Carrie Fisher
Princess Leia was a Girl Scout. OK, so the organization probably didn’t exist a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but actress Carrie Fisher was a member.
Tipper Gore
Former Girl Scout Tipper Gore was invited to speak at an event for the organization in 1999. The former second lady, who was a Girl Scout growing up, invoked the Girl Scout Law several times in her speech as she praised the work of women in America who lived by that rule.
Star Jones
TV personality and lawyer Star Jones has always been an advocate for women and girls. Her time with the Girl Scouts likely contributed to her founding of a nonprofit that supported women, girls and families in need.
Jackie Joyner-Kersee
A retired American athlete, Jackie Joyner-Kersee won three gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals. A Girl Scout through and through, she has always discussed her impressive achievements with grace and humility.
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly’s story is a true fairy tale. A Girl Scout from Philadelphia grew up to become an actress and Princess Grace of Monaco.
Shari Lewis
Not only was ventriloquist and Lamb Chop creator Shari Lewis a Girl Scout, but according to The New York Times she also sat on the board of the organization later in life.
Rebecca Lobo
Team building is integral part of the Girl Scouts, and former member Rebecca Lobo took that to heart throughout her basketball career. From her collegiate career University of Connecticut to her time in the WNBA on the New York Liberty, Lobo understood the importance of good sportsmanship and teamwork.
Susan Lucci
According to
People.com, Susan Lucci got her first taste of acting as a “Cinderella type” in a Girl Scout play, and she said, “I felt totally at home onstage.”
Natalie Merchant
Singer Natalie Merchant fondly remembers her time as a Girl Scout. According to the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana website, she said, “I think the most enduring lesson I was taught through my experiences of being a Girl Scout was that I was a member of a larger community. I out-grew my uniforms and badges years ago, but the memories of visiting nursing homes or organizing Earth Day tree plantings or my summers camping with girls from all different backgrounds will stay with me always.”
Pat Nixon
Former First Lady Pat Nixon continued to show interest in causes she cared about in the past. The Girl Scouts meant so much to her from childhood to adulthood that she continued working with them even while her health declined.
Michelle Obama
When she was the honorary national president, Michelle Obama shot a special video for the organization. In it, she said, “As a Girl Scout volunteer, you can show girls that anything is possible, and you can inspire them to dream bigger and go further than they ever even imagined.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is a former Girl Scout who became an advocate for women's health and wellness.
Jane Pauley
Broadcast journalist Jane Pauley has been covering a wide variety of topics over the course of her career, including news about the Girl Scouts. That topic is particularly fitting, seeing as Pauley was once a Girl Scout.
Nancy Reagan
Nancy Reagan championed the "Just Say No" campaign against drugs as she seamlessly took on the role of first lady. Perhaps it was her time with the Girl Scouts that prepared her for one of the most important times in her life.
Janet Reno
Janet Reno, who served as the first-ever female attorney general under former President Bill Clinton, was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts. When passed away in 2016, the organization composed a blog post about the trailblazing woman, writing, “(She) conducted herself to the highest standards of the Girl Scout Promise and Law, and lived a life reflective of the Girl Scout mission.”
Debbie Reynolds
When Debbie Reynolds passed away, the Girl Scouts wrote a touching blog in tribute to her and her late daughter Carrie Fisher. The organization revealed that Reynolds “earned more than 42 badges and even joked that she wanted to become the world’s oldest living Girl Scout.”
Joan Rivers
Ever the comedienne, Joan Rivers once told NPR, “When I didn't use my Girl Scouts uniform as a uniform, I used it as a tent.”
Martha Stewart
Media mogul Martha Stewart has been an outspoken supporter for the Girl Scouts since she was a member herself. She once told ABC News, “Girl scout camp at South Mountain Retreat (in Orange, N.J.) taught me the real love of the outdoors, camaraderie and friendship.”
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, a former Girl Scout, still supports the organization. The singer once tweeted, “Girl Scouts came to my meet and greet and brought girl scout cookies. Beyond stoked.”
Cheryl Tiegs
Before she became a supermodel, Cheryl Tiegs is another famous face who donned a Girl Scouts uniform once upon a time.
Kathleen Turner
Born in the Midwest (Springfield, Mo., to be exact), film and stage star Kathleen Turner was a Girl Scout long before she captivated us with her performances in movies and plays.
Mary Tyler Moore
When actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away in 2017, the Girl Scouts wrote a thoughtful blog post about the star, saying she was “an original go-getter, innovator, risk-taker, and leader and a true Girl Scout.”
Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters broke the barrier for women in journalism as the first female co-anchor of a network evening news show. But her incredible journey began as a Girl Scout in Boston.
Dionne Warwick
Singer, actress, United Nations global ambassador, Girl Scout. The list of Dionne Warwick’s achievements goes on and on!
Venus Williams
According to Parade magazine, tennis star Venus Williams was only a Girl Scout for a week. But she has such fond memories of that week that she told Leader, the Girl Scout magazine, that she wore her uniform sweater for years after leaving the troop.
