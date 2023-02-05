Girl Scout cookies return this week with a new flavor to satisfy your snack cravings.

The new cookie, Raspberry Rally, is a thin and crispy new cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolate coating to please every sweet-tooth. It looks similar to its cousin the Thin Mint.

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Council will begin to sell cookies online on Friday and at local booths around town on Feb. 17. Use the "Cookie Finder" at girlscoutsnebraska.org to find a booth nearby.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie won't be sold at booths -- it is only available for purchase online.

This season, the original shortbread cookies are getting a make-over with the new name of "Trefoils" while still continuing their traditional flavor.

In addition to Trefoils and Raspberry Rallys, this year’s cookie flavors are: Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Thin Mints (vegan), Peanut Butter Sandwich (vegan), Toast-Yay! (vegan), Peanut Butter Patties (vegan), Lemonades (vegan), and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free).

The money raised through cookie sales will help provide experiences for service projects, travel and summer camps.

The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has about 13,700 members and works to teach girls the importance of financial literacy, budgeting, innovative thinking and decision making along with the character traits of courage, confidence and character.

40 famous women who were Girl Scouts Madeleine Albright Lucille Ball Candace Bergen Dr. Joyce Brothers Laura Bush Mariah Carey Lynda Carter Rosalynn Carter Chelsea Clinton Hillary Clinton Katie Couric Sheryl Crow Bette Davis Tammy Duckworth Dakota Fanning Carrie Fisher Tipper Gore Star Jones Jackie Joyner-Kersee Grace Kelly Shari Lewis Rebecca Lobo Susan Lucci Natalie Merchant Pat Nixon Michelle Obama Gwyneth Paltrow Jane Pauley Nancy Reagan Janet Reno Debbie Reynolds Joan Rivers Martha Stewart Taylor Swift Cheryl Tiegs Kathleen Turner Mary Tyler Moore Barbara Walters Dionne Warwick Venus Williams