Breakfast. It's what's for dinner this Takeout Tuesday

Sometimes you just want breakfast for supper. Or at least lunch.

It’s like comfort on a plate — in my house, a paper plate because things have been casual since the coronavirus.

You can carry out your breakfast cravings from several Omaha locations. Some are open into the evening and some aren’t, so be sure to check before you go.

And remember, breakfast also works first thing in the morning.

Summer Kitchen, 12010 Giles Road, 1130 Sterling Ridge Drive. No matter what breakfast food you want, you will probably find it here. Belgian waffles, a wide variety of omelets, even raisin bread French toast. The portions are hearty: Not long ago, I got a Denver potato casserole with a scrambled egg on top at the Sterling Ridge drive-thru, and it was enough for two days. And the muffins are a marvel. The La Vista location is open until 8 p.m. every day but Sunday, when it closes at 3 p.m. Sterling Ridge closes at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. summerkitchen.net