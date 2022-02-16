 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brunch, bloody marys and a jaunt on Ollie the Trolley

  Updated
Start your Saturday morning with a bloody mary tour of Omaha.

It includes brunch foods and bloody marys at various spots across the city. Report In Pub, 12100 West Center Road, is the first stop on the tour and after that, you’ll jump on Ollie the Trolley.

It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday from now through April 9. The all-inclusive cost is $49. Visit olliethetrolley.com and click on the red banner to make reservations.

After that, you can start your Saturday afternoon with a nap.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

