'Brunch, breakfast and bar' restaurant opens in Omaha's Capitol District

Lula B’s, which bills itself as a “breakfast, brunch and bar” restaurant, recently opened in the old location of Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen at Ninth and Dodge Streets.

General manager Alex Dunn said it serves everything from French toast and pancakes to huevos rancheros and enchiladas.

“We’re a little unique … It’s a concept that hasn’t been down here for a while,” he said. “Our chef is from Mexico City, and he gives a nice flair.”

That chef, Joe Becerra, also is part-owner of the eatery. He has been in Omaha food service for several years.

“He and his family are the main operators of the kitchen,” Dunn said.

Lula B’s also serves lunch and dinner. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The kitchen closes at 9 each night.

The restaurant has a party room that can accommodate 75 guests and an outdoor patio with a fireplace and brightly colored table umbrellas.