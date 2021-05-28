'Brunch, breakfast and bar' restaurant opens in Omaha's Capitol District

Lula B’s, which bills itself as a “breakfast, brunch and bar” restaurant, recently opened in the old location of Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen at Ninth and Dodge Streets.
General manager Alex Dunn said it serves everything from French toast and pancakes to huevos rancheros and enchiladas.
“We’re a little unique … It’s a concept that hasn’t been down here for a while,” he said. “Our chef is from Mexico City, and he gives a nice flair.”
That chef, Joe Becerra, also is part-owner of the eatery. He has been in Omaha food service for several years.
“He and his family are the main operators of the kitchen,” Dunn said.
Lula B’s also serves lunch and dinner. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The kitchen closes at 9 each night.
The restaurant has a party room that can accommodate 75 guests and an outdoor patio with a fireplace and brightly colored table umbrellas.
The coffee served at Lula's B is from Stories Coffee Co., an Omaha business that's partnering with the restaurant. Stories has its own kiosk in Lula B's for those who want takeout.
Dunn said the restaurant's owners are pleased to be in the growing Capitol District, and hope to bring something exciting and fun to the area. The restaurant will have a grand-opening celebration on Tuesday.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 35 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267