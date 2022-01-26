 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brunch focus of Stokes Test Kitchen event
  Updated
Chefs at both Stokes locations will present new menu items paired with brunch cocktails at a Test Kitchen event at noon on Jan. 30.

The four-course meal will be $29 per person. Reservations are available from Gavin Pino at the Old Market location, 402-408-9000, and Frank Moreno at Stokes West, 402-498-0804.

The downtown Stokes is at 1122 Howard St. and the west location is at 13615 California St.

To see a Stokes menu, visit stokesrestaurant.com.

Betsie Freeman's favorite food business stories of 2021

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

