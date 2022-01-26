Brunch focus of Stokes Test Kitchen event

Chefs at both Stokes locations will present new menu items paired with brunch cocktails at a Test Kitchen event at noon on Jan. 30.
The four-course meal will be $29 per person. Reservations are available from Gavin Pino at the Old Market location, 402-408-9000, and Frank Moreno at Stokes West, 402-498-0804.
The downtown Stokes is at 1122 Howard St. and the west location is at 13615 California St.
To see a Stokes menu, visit stokesrestaurant.com.
Betsie Freeman's favorite food business stories of 2021
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267