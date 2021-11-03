 Skip to main content
Buy Thanksgiving treats, help charities for kids
An éclair-topped cake from Jodi Jefferson, who started Busy Bee Baking Company after a career of preparing meals and desserts for two U.S. presidents on Air Force One.

Busy Bee Baking Company is accepting orders for its third annual Mother-Daughter Thanksgiving Bake Sale for charity through Nov. 19.

The event started as a bake off between owner Jodi Jefferson and her mom, Cari Rehrs, and is sponsored in partnership with Thrivent Financial.

A unicorn cake from Jodi Jefferson and Busy Bee Baking Company.

Each year, they give all the proceeds to charity; this year, the recipient is Mustaches for Kids, a group of guys who grow facial hair for 30 days to raise money for local children in need.

Baked goods available this year are pumpkin pie, Southern Bourbon Pecan Pie, carrot cake cupcakes and bread pudding with pecan praline sauce.

A chocolate-strawberry delight from entrepreneur Jodi Jefferson of Busy Bee Baking Company in Papillion.

Items will be available for pickup on Nov. 21. Call 301-785-7726 for more info or to order.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

