Buy Thanksgiving treats, help charities for kids

Busy Bee Baking Company is accepting orders for its third annual Mother-Daughter Thanksgiving Bake Sale for charity through Nov. 19.

The event started as a bake off between owner Jodi Jefferson and her mom, Cari Rehrs, and is sponsored in partnership with Thrivent Financial.

Each year, they give all the proceeds to charity; this year, the recipient is Mustaches for Kids, a group of guys who grow facial hair for 30 days to raise money for local children in need.

Baked goods available this year are pumpkin pie, Southern Bourbon Pecan Pie, carrot cake cupcakes and bread pudding with pecan praline sauce.

Items will be available for pickup on Nov. 21. Call 301-785-7726 for more info or to order.

