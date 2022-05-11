 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cafe is new feature at Asian Market

Asian Market, 321 N. 76th St., recently opened a cafe that offers a variety of popular foods. The menu includes Vietnamese noodle soups, stir-fry noodle, fried rice, combination plates and barbecue, among other items. You can order at the counter.

There’s also fresh sushi in a refrigerated case.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit asianmarketomaha.com for more information.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

