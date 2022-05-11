Cafe is new feature at Asian Market

Asian Market, 321 N. 76th St., recently opened a cafe that offers a variety of popular foods. The menu includes Vietnamese noodle soups, stir-fry noodle, fried rice, combination plates and barbecue, among other items. You can order at the counter.
There’s also fresh sushi in a refrigerated case.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit asianmarketomaha.com for more information.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267