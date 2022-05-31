Cakes and cookies replace canoes at this summer camp

Baked by Sweet Melissa, a cottage pastries business, is having a three-day baking camp for kids in mid-June.

Participants between the ages of 8 and 12 will learn how to work in a kitchen, how to cook safely and how to make cookies and cake, including decorating techniques.

The kids will take home a half-dozen cookies and a 6-inch cake.

Registration for the camp, $260, is all-inclusive, covering instruction, materials, supplies and kitchen rental. The camp runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 17 through 19. It will be held in a commercial kitchen at 8502 N. 30th St.

Other camps and one-day classes are planned.

To register, go to bakedbysweetmelissa.square.site.

