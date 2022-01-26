 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Can cookies be a snow globe? Yes, and you can learn how
Krafty Mango Bakery is pairing with Mangelsen’s to have a snow globe cookie decorating class.

Participants will learn how to decorate with royal icing, use isomalt to create a glass effect and stack cookies to make a snow globe that stands on its own.

The globes actually work — sprinkles inside spread when you shake them.

Each person will take home three of the globes.

The class runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mangelsen’s, 3457 S. 84th St. Tickets, $55, are available at mangelsens.com.

