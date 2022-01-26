Can cookies be a snow globe? Yes, and you can learn how

Krafty Mango Bakery is pairing with Mangelsen’s to have a snow globe cookie decorating class.
Participants will learn how to decorate with royal icing, use isomalt to create a glass effect and stack cookies to make a snow globe that stands on its own.
The globes actually work — sprinkles inside spread when you shake them.
Each person will take home three of the globes.
The class runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mangelsen’s, 3457 S. 84th St. Tickets, $55, are available at mangelsens.com.
Betsie Freeman's favorite food business stories of 2021
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267