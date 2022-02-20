 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

This carrot cake has become my go-to recipe when I need to make cupcakes. It comes together quickly and can be made in one bowl.

Applesauce replaces some of the oil which helps make this recipe incredibly moist (and cuts some of the fat and calories).

Many carrot cake recipes call for raisins or nuts, but I prefer to leave them out because not everyone is a fan of them. However, if you love them, feel free to mix some into the batter. I suggest using about ¾-1 cup of nuts or ½ cup of raisins.

While the cake is good by itself, you can make it great by topping with homemade cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Makes 30 cupcakes

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon cinnamon

3 cups finely chopped carrots

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup applesauce

4 eggs

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon.

3. Place the carrots (about 7 medium) in a food processor and process until finely chopped.

4. Add carrots, eggs, oil and applesauce to the flour mixture. Beat with an electric mixer until combined.

5. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners. Fill 2/3 full. Bake 18 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean.

6. Cool completely. Frost with cream cheese frosting (recipe follows).

7. Store covered in the refrigerator.

* * *

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup butter, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 tablespoon milk

7 cups powdered sugar

1. Beat together cream cheese, butter and vanilla until light and fluffy.

2. Gradually add in 3 cups powdered sugar, beating well.

3. Add milk and mix well.

4. Gradually beat in an additional 3 to 4 cups powdered sugar to reach desired consistency.

Adapted from Better Homes and Garden cookbook

Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes

OWH kitchen writer Kiley Cruse looks back at her favorite recipes of 2021.

