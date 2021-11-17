 Skip to main content
Casual Pint counts down to Christmas with craft beer
Craft beer Advent calendars are back at The Casual Pint in Countryside Village near 87th Street and Shamrock Road.

The logical question: How do you fit a bottle of beer in a holiday calendar’s little window?

You don’t. The “calendars” feature a beer a day in a decorative box. Staff members choose the brews, and they’re promising a few surprises.

Supplies are limited. If you pre-order before Thursday, Nov. 18, the price is $89.99. The boxes go up to $99.99 if any are left after that date. Pickup begins on Nov. 22.

You can order online at cpomaha.com/advent, by phone at 402-919-7468 or at the store.

