Charcuterie makes the perfect addition to any holiday table

Charcuterie trays are a no-fuss way to do the holidays right. They’re colorful and tasty and perfect for a family table. Some even have sweet treats.

And you don’t have to do them yourselves. A number of charcuterie entrepreneurs have popped up in the Omaha area, and several restaurants and lounges offer them, too.

Check out the board wares from these local businesses:

Artisan Boards of Omaha. This company had me when I saw their s’mores board, and then I saw their savory selections. Mozzarella tomato basil bites, bright green sugar snap peas, and more.

Cedar and Rye Charcuterie, 144th Street and West Maple Road. Owner Gianna teNyenhuis offers custom-made date night boxes with sweet and savory treats. She has fun with her boards — look for whimsical salami roses and kiwi daisies.