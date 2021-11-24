Charcuterie makes the perfect addition to any holiday table

Charcuterie trays are a no-fuss way to do the holidays right. They’re colorful and tasty and perfect for a family table. Some even have sweet treats.
And you don’t have to do them yourselves. A number of charcuterie entrepreneurs have popped up in the Omaha area, and several restaurants and lounges offer them, too.
Check out the board wares from these local businesses:
Artisan Boards of Omaha. This company had me when I saw their s’mores board, and then I saw their savory selections. Mozzarella tomato basil bites, bright green sugar snap peas, and more.
Cedar and Rye Charcuterie, 144th Street and West Maple Road. Owner Gianna teNyenhuis offers custom-made date night boxes with sweet and savory treats. She has fun with her boards — look for whimsical salami roses and kiwi daisies.
Brenda's Boards. Owner Brenda Coe makes charcuterie boards for all occasions and preferences, including desserts and vegan items. She also makes charcuterie cones for socially distanced gatherings. She takes orders on Facebook Messenger; her creations on her FB page look beautiful.
Fala's Treasures and Coffeehouse, 2627 N. 205th St., Elkhorn. Social media loves Fala’s. One poster said she ordered charcuterie to go with a holiday meal and it was wonderful. Candied pecans, honeycomb and other special touches set it apart. It also was ready early even though she ordered at the last minute and came in an easy-to-transport pizza box.
Charcuterie by CJ. Owner Christian Crouch offers “completely customizable” boards on Facebook. Facebook photos show an eclectic and tasty variety of foods accented with fresh flowers, which indicates to me the extent of care that’s put into the product. CJ also offers clear charcuterie cups with skewered meat and cheese, long crackers that look decorative as well as delicious, fruits and nuts. Very appealing.
