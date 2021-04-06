Charcuterie on the patio? Sounds like Takeout Tuesday

The weather is warmer, more people are getting vaccinated and we are restless.

It’s time to think about entertaining outside.

Charcuterie trays are a no-fuss way to do it up right. They’re colorful and tasty and perfect for a patio table. Some even have sweet treats.

And you don’t have to do them yourselves. A number of charcuterie entrepreneurs have popped up in the Omaha area, and several restaurants and lounges offer them, too.

So I may just get a charcuterie tray for Takeout Tuesday, or this weekend for friends.

Artisan Boards of Omaha. This mother-daughter company had me when I saw their s’mores board, and then I saw their savory selections. Mozzarella tomato basil bites, bright green sugar snap peas, even Peeps and white chocolate pretzels for Easter season. Sandy Albers and Ericka Montag also offer charcuterie cups they’re promoting for May Day and graduations. See more on their FB page.