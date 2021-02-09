Charcuterie, sweet treats and heart-shaped foods fill this Valentine's-themed Takeout Tuesday

If you haven’t thought about Valentine’s Day yet, now’s the time.
Lots of local restaurants are offering take-home specials for the special day. Many of them require ordering in advance.
Takeout Tuesday is here to help you plan the perfect meal for you and your sweetheart. The rest of the romance is up to you.
Omaha Meal Delivery, 1915 Jackson St. A division of Catering Creations, it’s taking orders now for delivery or pickup Thursday through Saturday. Try the 18-hour braised brisket, chocolate and cheese fondues or dipped strawberries. There’s also a charcuterie and wine package. omahamealdelivery.com
Edge of the Universe, 6070 Maple St. Soup in bread bowls, charcuterie and dreamy hot cocoa are on the menu at this place, which opened amid the pandemic and is getting rave reviews. The charcuterie, especially, would make an intimate dinner in front of a glowing fire. The restaurant is also offering locally made Double J Cupcakes for Galentine’s Day on Saturday. edgeoftheuniversebff.com
Vitale, 501 S. 11th St. This charming nook has European-style desserts such as German chocolate cake and macarons, along with seasonal sweets. If you spot a chocolate-covered sea salt caramel tart in the case, grab it before anyone else can. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever tasted. Vitale also has a pastry of the day and croissants on Saturdays. vitaleomaha.com
Prepped by Lauren. The owner of this online delivery business says on her website that she’s a wife, mother and lover of food and education. She offers weekly meal subscription plans and charcuterie. This week, she’s also creating a special Sweet Hearts Box, which looks amazing, with cheese, crackers, meats and chocolate-dipped strawberries and pretzels. prepped-by-lauren.square.site
Taqueria Tijuana, 5139 S. 24th St. Love means getting a heart-shaped 12-taco platter for your sweetie. Or a Valentine’s Day box, including eight tacos, a bed of chips and two medium horchatas. Sopes will also be in the shape of a heart, so Cupid can’t go wrong. Order the taco platter and box in advance. Available until sold out. www.facebook.com/Taqueria Tijuana402
Butch’s Deli and Catering, 1769 Washington St., Blair. A meal without a mess. That says Valentine’s Day to me. And when it’s lasagna, that’s even better. You can order a 10-by-12-inch pan of the gooey pasta that comes with garlic bread and cookies. Open a bag of salad, and you’re set. And take it from me: Paper plates and bowls are your fancy friends. www.facebook.com/ButchsDeli Catering
Absolutely Fresh Seafood, 1218 S. 119th St. Smoked chateaubriand? Ready to reheat with a signature sauce? Sounds like a special Valentine’s Day. Even though it’s not fish, it’s available at Absolutely Fresh. If your tastes run to the sea, this store attached to Shucks restaurant also has stuffed lobster with romano pecorino and smoked gouda cheeses. I would feel very loved if someone got me this meal. (And you know who you are.) absolutelyfreshmarket.com
Zio’s Pizza, 7824 Dodge St., 12997 West Center Road, 18110 Wright St., 1109 Howard St. We would be remiss if we didn’t include heart-shaped pizza on our list. You can already order one at ziospizzeria.com to pick up on Sunday. Delish.com says Pizza Hut is doing it again this year, and I imagine there are others. If you know of any, email me at freeman@owh.com.
