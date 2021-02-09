Charcuterie, sweet treats and heart-shaped foods fill this Valentine's-themed Takeout Tuesday

Prepped by Lauren. The owner of this online delivery business says on her website that she’s a wife, mother and lover of food and education. She offers weekly meal subscription plans and charcuterie. This week, she’s also creating a special Sweet Hearts Box, which looks amazing, with cheese, crackers, meats and chocolate-dipped strawberries and pretzels. prepped-by-lauren.square.site

Taqueria Tijuana, 5139 S. 24th St. Love means getting a heart-shaped 12-taco platter for your sweetie. Or a Valentine’s Day box, including eight tacos, a bed of chips and two medium horchatas. Sopes will also be in the shape of a heart, so Cupid can’t go wrong. Order the taco platter and box in advance. Available until sold out. www.facebook.com/Taqueria Tijuana402

Butch’s Deli and Catering, 1769 Washington St., Blair. A meal without a mess. That says Valentine’s Day to me. And when it’s lasagna, that’s even better. You can order a 10-by-12-inch pan of the gooey pasta that comes with garlic bread and cookies. Open a bag of salad, and you’re set. And take it from me: Paper plates and bowls are your fancy friends. www.facebook.com/ButchsDeli Catering