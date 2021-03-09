Cheers! This week's Takeout Tuesday is a spirited affair

You can have wine or beer with your dinner. Or you can have wine or beer in your dinner.

Your choice. Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from choosing both options, as long as you’re responsible.

Chefs at Omaha restaurants know the secrets to cooking with spirits in dishes from deep-fried shrimp to bourbon-laced bread pudding.

We’re focusing on a few for this week’s Takeout Tuesday.

Stokin’ Goat, 15805 West Maple Road. Our friends have raved about this eclectic restaurant, so we are putting it on our short list. Chefs here use wine and spirits in innovative ways: mussels in a gorgonzola white wine broth, chicken wings marinated in rum and jerk seasonings, a peppered filet with mushroom brandy sauce. My only problem will be what to choose once we finally get here for takeout.