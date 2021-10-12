Chippy's launching online store, will expand to Lincoln and Des Moines in 2022

Or the Emmy Award-winning TV series “Ted Lasso” and old faves such as “Harry Potter” and “Downton Abbey."

Whatever the reason, Greet said, he’s had a phenomenal return in his first half-year. The store had more than 30,000 separate transactions in the last six months, he said.

This week, he’s preparing to launch online ordering for people both here and across the nation. Starting Friday, he’s offering 700 food and drink items in the virtual Chippy’s shop for a flat-rate of $9.95 per order and two-to four-day shipping. He'll also deliver locally within a 25-mile radius. You can find a link to the online store at chippysomaha.com.

On Tuesday, he was waiting for two large shipments from across the sea that had been delayed by continuing supply chain issues. He expected them to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. They will contain some of about 30,000 items he ordered in June for Christmas.

"They will sell out, I am sure," he said.

Chippy’s gets hundreds of emails each week from people throughout the U.S. wondering if he can ship them their favorite British products. He said he has created partnerships with English companies to be the American distributor for certain items.