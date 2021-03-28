Chocolat Abeille is moving from Omaha's Old Market to Bellevue

Items from the Old Market location’s upstairs tea room will be displayed in the store, which will have a patio and a garden with lots of pollinator-friendly plants, Tweedy said. She keeps bees and uses their honey in her chocolates. Now some hives may even be in the garden.

Two “farewell” teas at the Old Market store sold out within hours of being announced, but Tweedy is planning a “Welcome to Bellevue” tea when the new shop opens.

The downtown location will operate through May 8, and the Bellevue store will open in late June or early July.

Tweedy said she loves her new spot, which is closer to her home, but will miss the old shop.

“We will be sad to leave the Market,” she said. “We loved being a part of the community. We were like a little family.”

Pandemic derails Railroad Days — again

Railroad Days has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Officials from the five attractions that sponsor the event determined that it was still unsafe to have it because of the pandemic.