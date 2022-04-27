 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church’s Chicken is returning to Omaha

An Atlanta-based fast-food fried chicken restaurant with more than 1,700 locations is coming back to Omaha after being gone for many years.

Construction is continuing on Church’s Chicken at 168th and Spaulding Streets, right off of West Maple Road. Walls are going up but no opening date has been announced.

The chicken at Church’s comes in both mild and spicy, bone-in and tenders. Combo and family meals are available. Sides include jalapeno cheese bombers, honey butter biscuits and fried okra.

Church’s left the Omaha market several decades ago.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

