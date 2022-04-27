Church’s Chicken is returning to Omaha

An Atlanta-based fast-food fried chicken restaurant with more than 1,700 locations is coming back to Omaha after being gone for many years.
Construction is continuing on Church’s Chicken at 168th and Spaulding Streets, right off of West Maple Road. Walls are going up but no opening date has been announced.
The chicken at Church’s comes in both mild and spicy, bone-in and tenders. Combo and family meals are available. Sides include jalapeno cheese bombers, honey butter biscuits and fried okra.
Church’s left the Omaha market several decades ago.
