Churches bring back fish-fries this year

It’s almost fish-fry time, and we’ve heard from two places you might want to try on Fridays.
Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St., March 4 and March 11, 4:30 to 7 p.m. with dine-in and carryout options. Louisiana-style cornmeal coated Alaskan pollock, cole slaw, barbecue baked beans, mac and cheese, drinks and dessert. Baked fish is also available. Adults $10, children $8.
Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Boulevard, every Friday through Lent, excluding Good Friday, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Deep-fried fish, French fries, slaw and bread. Adults $12, seniors older than 62 $10, kids younger than 12 $6.
If your nonprofit organization is having a fish-fry, email the information to freeman@owh.com and we’ll include it on a weekly list.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267