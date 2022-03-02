 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Churches bring back fish-fries this year

  • 0

It’s almost fish-fry time, and we’ve heard from two places you might want to try on Fridays.

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St., March 4 and March 11, 4:30 to 7 p.m. with dine-in and carryout options. Louisiana-style cornmeal coated Alaskan pollock, cole slaw, barbecue baked beans, mac and cheese, drinks and dessert. Baked fish is also available. Adults $10, children $8.

Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Boulevard, every Friday through Lent, excluding Good Friday, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Deep-fried fish, French fries, slaw and bread. Adults $12, seniors older than 62 $10, kids younger than 12 $6.

If your nonprofit organization is having a fish-fry, email the information to freeman@owh.com and we’ll include it on a weekly list.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Channing Tatum set to launch 'Step Up'-inspired live dance show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert