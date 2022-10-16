 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KITCHEN 101

Cold days, warm tummies: Fall the perfect time for these chicken stock-based soups

  • 0
101622-owh-liv-soup-p1.jpg

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup is served topped with goat cheese, bacon crumbles and chives.

 KILEY CRUSE photos, THE WORLD-HERALD

Ever wondered how to make Ramen? Here’s a step-by-step guide to a delicious chicken ramen soup.

There is something comforting about a steaming bowl soup as cooler weather settles in.

This time of year is perfect for making large batches of soup and freezing some for later. Many soups freeze well, but to maintain quality, there are a few dos and don’ts you should keep in mind:

Aim for broth-based soups which hold up best in the freezer.

For any recipe that calls for fresh herbs, wait and add them in once thawed and while reheating.

AVOID

Any soup with pre-cooked pasta, quinoa or rice doesn’t tend to hold up well through freezing, thawing and reheating. But it doesn’t mean you can’t freeze your favorite chicken noodle soup. To avoid the starches turning gummy, freeze the soup without adding the pasta (or rice). Boil a fresh batch and add when you reheat the soup.

People are also reading…

Soups that are cream- or milk-based tend to separate with freezing. This leads to a grainy textured soup that could end up in the trash after reheating. If possible, try freezing these soups before adding in the dairy, and when it comes time to reheat, you can mix it in on the stovetop. Soups that use almond milk or coconut milk aren’t foolproof but have a better chance of holding up in the freezer. Also, be careful not to boil a milk-based soup because this can cause the milk to curdle.

Freezing vegetable-heavy soups can be risky. On reheat the vegetables will continue to cook and can become very mushy. For best results, undercook the vegetables prior to freezing.

Soups with a lot of white potatoes can be tricky through the freezing, thawing and reheating processes. Chunks of potatoes can get very mushy and creamy potato soups can become gummy. Sweet potatoes tend to hold up better.

And now that we’ve established that broth-based soups are best for freezing, did you know that if you have an Instant Pot that you can make your own flavorful stock in just over an hour? It’s as simple as putting the bones from a rotisserie chicken, a few veggies and some water in your Instant Pot and letting it cook for 45 minutes. (Then shred up the chicken and use it in the Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe that follows.)

The homemade chicken stock has a deeper flavor than you can get from most store-bought stock. Plan to refrigerate and use within three days or put in a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to three months.

101622-owh-liv-soup-p4.jpg

Instant Pot Chicken Stock

Instant Pot Chicken Stock

Makes 3 quarts

Bones from a rotisserie chicken (see note)

1 large carrot, peeled and halved

2 celery ribs, halved

1 large onion, quartered

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

5 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

¾ teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1. Remove all meat from a rotisserie chicken. Place the chicken bones, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorns and salt into a 6-quart Instant Pot. Stir in water to the max fill line, about 10 cups.

2. Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 45 minutes. When finished cooking, naturally release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions, about 20 to 30 minutes.

3. Strain stock through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Skim any remaining fat from the surface and discard; let cool completely.

4. Divide into airtight containers; place in the refrigerator for up to three days or freezer up to three months.

NOTE: Alternately you can use 3 pounds of chicken wings.

Adapted from damndelicious.net

* * *

101622-owh-liv-soup-p2.jpg

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

This soup holds up well to freezing. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight, and warm on the stove over medium-low to medium heat until warmed.

Makes 8 servings

12 soft corn tortillas

Cooking spray

2 medium onions, finely diced

½ cup jalapeno peppers, finely diced

1 cup fresh cilantro

8 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced garlic

4 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons black pepper

½ teaspoon red cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons Adobo all-purpose seasoning

1 can corn, drained

1 can black beans, drained

Toppings

Sour cream

Mexican shredded cheese or cotija cheese

Sliced avocado

Cilantro

1. Begin by stacking your soft tortilla shells and cutting them into strips.

2. Heat oven to 350 F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Add tortilla strips and spray well with cooking spray. Bake 7 minutes. Flip strips over and coat with cooking spray again. Bake another 5 to 8 minutes, until golden brown.

3. Remove fresh cilantro leaves from the stem, chop them into pieces, and set them to the side. Chop onions and jalapenos into small pieces and set to the side.

4. Melt butter in an 8-quart pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions. Cook until onions are translucent.

5. Add chopped cilantro, minced garlic, diced jalapeno and all seasonings. Stir together, then add in tomato paste.

6. Add chicken stock to the cooking pan. Then add shredded chicken, corn and beans.

7. Cover heat to simmer. Reduce heat and cook for 15 minutes on low heat.

8. Serve soup in a bowl and top off with toppings.

9. Soup can be cooled, put in freezer containers and frozen for up to three months.

Adapted from dudethatcookz.com

* * *

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup

When pureed soups are frozen they can sometimes separate when thawed. If this happens to you, simply get out your immersion blender and re-blend the soup while it’s warming.

Makes 6 servings

1 butternut squash (about 3 pounds), peeled, seeded and cut in 1-inch chunks

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

4 slices bacon, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups chicken stock, or more, to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Toppings

4 slices bacon

¼ cup crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

2. Place butternut squash, onion, bell pepper and the four slices of diced bacon in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil and garlic; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently toss to combine.

3. Place into the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until butternut squash is tender, stirring about half way through.

4. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add four slices of bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Crumble once cooled and set aside.

5. Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add roasted butternut squash mixture and thyme, and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in 3 cups of chicken stock and puree with an immersion blender.

6. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 to 10 minutes. If the soup is too thick, add more chicken stock as needed until desired consistency is reached. (For our soup we used 3½ cups of stock)

7. Serve immediately, garnished with crumbled bacon, goat cheese and chives.

8. Soup can be cooled, put in freezer containers and frozen for up to three months. You may need to use the immersion blender when warming if the soup separates.

Damndelicious.net

* * *

101622-owh-liv-soup-p3.jpg

Spicy Sausage and Tortellini Soup

Spicy Sausage Soup with Tortellini

If you have plans to freeze any of this soup, you’ll want to stop at step 3 and portion out what you intend to freeze. Then add the tortellini and kale when reheating.

Makes 8 servings

64 ounces chicken stock

1 pound bulk hot Italian sausage

1 small onion, finely diced

1 stalk celery, finely diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 can (14½ ounces) fire-roasted or Italian diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

3 cups fresh kale, chopped

1 package (19 ounce) frozen cheese tortellini

Optional, fresh shaved Parmesan

1. In a nonstick pan, brown the Italian sausage breaking into bite-sized chunks. Set aside.

2. In a 6-quart stockpot, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add diced onion and celery and cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

3. Add chicken stock to pot and bring to a boil. Add cooked sausage, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Return soup to a boil. Add frozen tortellini. Cook 2 minutes. Stir in kale and cook until tortellini is tender.

5. Serve hot with optional fresh shaved Parmesan on top.

Notes

To freeze Spicy Sausage Soup with Tortellini, pull out the portion you’d like to freeze prior to adding tortellini and kale. Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Heat in a saucepan to boiling, stirring occasionally; adding a little broth if necessary. Add frozen tortellini and cook for 2 minutes. Add kale and cook until tortellini is tender.

This makes a very hearty soup. If you prefer a higher broth ratio, you can cut the amount of tortellini in half.

Mild Italian Sausage can be substituted.

Adapted from tasteofhome.com

World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes

Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.

In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Irish Coffee a sweet, strong treat in a cup
Omaha Dines

In the Kitchen: Peanut Butter Irish Coffee a sweet, strong treat in a cup

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Peanut butter whiskey is not a traditional whiskey, but more of a sweetened and flavored liqueur with a whiskey base. 

In the Kitchen: Give burgers that extra pizzazz with tasty, easy-to-make condiments
Omaha Dines

In the Kitchen: Give burgers that extra pizzazz with tasty, easy-to-make condiments

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Surprisingly, many condiments are simple to make — and taste oh so much better than what you can buy at the store. 

Three recipes for Guinness lovers everywhere
Omaha Dines
alert

Three recipes for Guinness lovers everywhere

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes. 

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique
Omaha Dines

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.

Gooey Goodness: Lime squares are a citrus delight
Omaha Dines

Gooey Goodness: Lime squares are a citrus delight

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

By the luck of the Irish, I discovered this finger-licking, lip-puckering recipe. It has the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and …

Get grilling: Fire up the flames for more than your main course
Omaha Dines

Get grilling: Fire up the flames for more than your main course

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Your grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that you can cook right alongside your protein.

This zucchini bread recipe doubles the chocolate, triples the yums
Omaha Dines

This zucchini bread recipe doubles the chocolate, triples the yums

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The bread honestly tastes like you're eating chocolate cake. And in addition to sneaking in some veggies, it's fairly low in sugar with only ½ cup in the loaf and there is Greek yogurt which adds protein while also tenderizing the bread.

Recipe: Mongolian Beef is good when eating out, but better when made at home
Omaha Dines

Recipe: Mongolian Beef is good when eating out, but better when made at home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that's both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.

Sweet empanadas a delicious dessert or snack everyone will enjoy
Momaha

Sweet empanadas a delicious dessert or snack everyone will enjoy

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of fresh raspberries are a delightful combination in these sweet empanadas. They are the perfect ending to any meal.

Haluski an easy-to-make, satisfying dish that screams comfort food
Omaha Dines

Haluski an easy-to-make, satisfying dish that screams comfort food

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn't everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch
Omaha Dines

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option
Omaha Dines

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking
Food and Cooking

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters
Food and Cooking

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite
Omaha Dines

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love
Momaha

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

  • Kiley Cruse World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

Santa bread recipe will bring lots of cheer to the table this holiday season
Momaha

Santa bread recipe will bring lots of cheer to the table this holiday season

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This lightly sweetened bread shaped like Jolly Old St. Nick will be the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast or dinner.

Transform your favorite sugar cookie into thawing snowmen
Omaha Dines

Transform your favorite sugar cookie into thawing snowmen

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Are you cooped up inside on a snowy winter day? Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.

Copycat Caramel Apple Spice drink is super easy to make at home
Momaha

Copycat Caramel Apple Spice drink is super easy to make at home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.  

White chocolate chai drink perfect for chilly fall days and nights
Momaha

White chocolate chai drink perfect for chilly fall days and nights

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

If you like a chai latte and a hot chocolate, this drink is a perfect combination of the two. 

In honor of Cookie Monster's birthday, try making this cookie-filled fudge
Momaha

In honor of Cookie Monster's birthday, try making this cookie-filled fudge

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.

Make restaurant-quality cheese curds at home for National Cheese Curd Day
Omaha Dines

Make restaurant-quality cheese curds at home for National Cheese Curd Day

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill. 

Dip-your-own apple bar makes for a fun twist on the classic fall treat
Momaha

Dip-your-own apple bar makes for a fun twist on the classic fall treat

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.

3 delicious pumpkin recipes your entire family will love
Momaha

3 delicious pumpkin recipes your entire family will love

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!

Pear and apple salad is the perfect fall recipe
Momaha

Pear and apple salad is the perfect fall recipe

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.

These puff pastry-wrapped pears are the perfect easy, fancy dessert to enjoy at home
Momaha

These puff pastry-wrapped pears are the perfect easy, fancy dessert to enjoy at home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…

Cookies, cream cheese and fresh fruit combine for a delightful 'pizza'
Momaha

Cookies, cream cheese and fresh fruit combine for a delightful 'pizza'

  • JCRUSE jthompsonOWH
  • Updated
  • 0

If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies. 

Garlic butter chicken tenders make for the perfect meal on busy weeknights
Momaha

Garlic butter chicken tenders make for the perfect meal on busy weeknights

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.

Easy lo mein recipe will please even the pickiest eaters
Omaha Dines

Easy lo mein recipe will please even the pickiest eaters

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.

Garlic lime shrimp makes for a delicious and quick dinner the whole family will love
Momaha

Garlic lime shrimp makes for a delicious and quick dinner the whole family will love

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.

3 healthy smoothie recipes kids will love for breakfast or as an after-school snack
Momaha

3 healthy smoothie recipes kids will love for breakfast or as an after-school snack

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.

Salsa 3 ways: Dip it. Pour it. Devour it.
Momaha

Salsa 3 ways: Dip it. Pour it. Devour it.

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.

Time to tailgate with these yummy food-on-a-stick options
Momaha

Time to tailgate with these yummy food-on-a-stick options

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.

A summer of s'mores: 9 new s'mores recipes you need to try this summer
Momaha

A summer of s'mores: 9 new s'mores recipes you need to try this summer

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!

Easy, eye-popping desserts for your Fourth of July barbecue or gathering
Food and Cooking

Easy, eye-popping desserts for your Fourth of July barbecue or gathering

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.

How to jazz up your store-brought ice cream, plus three new recipes to try
Momaha

How to jazz up your store-brought ice cream, plus three new recipes to try

  • Momaha Magazine
  • Updated
  • 0

Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.​

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique
Momaha

Churn out ice cream with this simple bag technique

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day
Momaha

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.

These lime squares are a delightful citrus treat
Momaha

These lime squares are a delightful citrus treat

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.

Homemade soft beer pretzel bites are sure to please the entire family
Momaha

Homemade soft beer pretzel bites are sure to please the entire family

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.

These 2 spring-themed Oreo truffle recipes will have the whole family jumping for joy
Momaha

These 2 spring-themed Oreo truffle recipes will have the whole family jumping for joy

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.

Sweet memories: Cherry bars as special as great-grandma
Momaha

Sweet memories: Cherry bars as special as great-grandma

  • Ashlee Coffey Momaha.com Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.

These delicious (and guilt-free) mini pies are the perfect grab-and-go dessert
Momaha

These delicious (and guilt-free) mini pies are the perfect grab-and-go dessert

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.

Dressed-up shortbreads: Classic recipe holds its own; sprinkles turn up the fun
Momaha

Dressed-up shortbreads: Classic recipe holds its own; sprinkles turn up the fun

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love
Momaha

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

  • By Kiley Cruse World-Herald staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beautiful fall foliage around the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert