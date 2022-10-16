Cold days, warm tummies: Fall the perfect time for these chicken stock-based soups

There is something comforting about a steaming bowl soup as cooler weather settles in.

This time of year is perfect for making large batches of soup and freezing some for later. Many soups freeze well, but to maintain quality, there are a few dos and don’ts you should keep in mind:

Aim for broth-based soups which hold up best in the freezer.

For any recipe that calls for fresh herbs, wait and add them in once thawed and while reheating.

AVOID

Any soup with pre-cooked pasta, quinoa or rice doesn’t tend to hold up well through freezing, thawing and reheating. But it doesn’t mean you can’t freeze your favorite chicken noodle soup. To avoid the starches turning gummy, freeze the soup without adding the pasta (or rice). Boil a fresh batch and add when you reheat the soup.

Soups that are cream- or milk-based tend to separate with freezing. This leads to a grainy textured soup that could end up in the trash after reheating. If possible, try freezing these soups before adding in the dairy, and when it comes time to reheat, you can mix it in on the stovetop. Soups that use almond milk or coconut milk aren’t foolproof but have a better chance of holding up in the freezer. Also, be careful not to boil a milk-based soup because this can cause the milk to curdle.

Freezing vegetable-heavy soups can be risky. On reheat the vegetables will continue to cook and can become very mushy. For best results, undercook the vegetables prior to freezing.

Soups with a lot of white potatoes can be tricky through the freezing, thawing and reheating processes. Chunks of potatoes can get very mushy and creamy potato soups can become gummy. Sweet potatoes tend to hold up better.

And now that we’ve established that broth-based soups are best for freezing, did you know that if you have an Instant Pot that you can make your own flavorful stock in just over an hour? It’s as simple as putting the bones from a rotisserie chicken, a few veggies and some water in your Instant Pot and letting it cook for 45 minutes. (Then shred up the chicken and use it in the Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe that follows.)

The homemade chicken stock has a deeper flavor than you can get from most store-bought stock. Plan to refrigerate and use within three days or put in a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to three months.

Instant Pot Chicken Stock

Makes 3 quarts

Bones from a rotisserie chicken (see note)

1 large carrot, peeled and halved

2 celery ribs, halved

1 large onion, quartered

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

5 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

¾ teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1. Remove all meat from a rotisserie chicken. Place the chicken bones, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorns and salt into a 6-quart Instant Pot. Stir in water to the max fill line, about 10 cups.

2. Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 45 minutes. When finished cooking, naturally release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions, about 20 to 30 minutes.

3. Strain stock through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Skim any remaining fat from the surface and discard; let cool completely.

4. Divide into airtight containers; place in the refrigerator for up to three days or freezer up to three months.

NOTE: Alternately you can use 3 pounds of chicken wings.

Adapted from damndelicious.net

* * *

Chicken Tortilla Soup

This soup holds up well to freezing. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight, and warm on the stove over medium-low to medium heat until warmed.

Makes 8 servings

12 soft corn tortillas

Cooking spray

2 medium onions, finely diced

½ cup jalapeno peppers, finely diced

1 cup fresh cilantro

8 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced garlic

4 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons black pepper

½ teaspoon red cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons Adobo all-purpose seasoning

1 can corn, drained

1 can black beans, drained

Toppings

Sour cream

Mexican shredded cheese or cotija cheese

Sliced avocado

Cilantro

1. Begin by stacking your soft tortilla shells and cutting them into strips.

2. Heat oven to 350 F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Add tortilla strips and spray well with cooking spray. Bake 7 minutes. Flip strips over and coat with cooking spray again. Bake another 5 to 8 minutes, until golden brown.

3. Remove fresh cilantro leaves from the stem, chop them into pieces, and set them to the side. Chop onions and jalapenos into small pieces and set to the side.

4. Melt butter in an 8-quart pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions. Cook until onions are translucent.

5. Add chopped cilantro, minced garlic, diced jalapeno and all seasonings. Stir together, then add in tomato paste.

6. Add chicken stock to the cooking pan. Then add shredded chicken, corn and beans.

7. Cover heat to simmer. Reduce heat and cook for 15 minutes on low heat.

8. Serve soup in a bowl and top off with toppings.

9. Soup can be cooled, put in freezer containers and frozen for up to three months.

Adapted from dudethatcookz.com

* * *

Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup

When pureed soups are frozen they can sometimes separate when thawed. If this happens to you, simply get out your immersion blender and re-blend the soup while it’s warming.

Makes 6 servings

1 butternut squash (about 3 pounds), peeled, seeded and cut in 1-inch chunks

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

4 slices bacon, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups chicken stock, or more, to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Toppings

4 slices bacon

¼ cup crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

2. Place butternut squash, onion, bell pepper and the four slices of diced bacon in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil and garlic; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently toss to combine.

3. Place into the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until butternut squash is tender, stirring about half way through.

4. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add four slices of bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Crumble once cooled and set aside.

5. Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add roasted butternut squash mixture and thyme, and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in 3 cups of chicken stock and puree with an immersion blender.

6. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 to 10 minutes. If the soup is too thick, add more chicken stock as needed until desired consistency is reached. (For our soup we used 3½ cups of stock)

7. Serve immediately, garnished with crumbled bacon, goat cheese and chives.

8. Soup can be cooled, put in freezer containers and frozen for up to three months. You may need to use the immersion blender when warming if the soup separates.

* * *

Spicy Sausage Soup with Tortellini

If you have plans to freeze any of this soup, you’ll want to stop at step 3 and portion out what you intend to freeze. Then add the tortellini and kale when reheating.

Makes 8 servings

64 ounces chicken stock

1 pound bulk hot Italian sausage

1 small onion, finely diced

1 stalk celery, finely diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 can (14½ ounces) fire-roasted or Italian diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

3 cups fresh kale, chopped

1 package (19 ounce) frozen cheese tortellini

Optional, fresh shaved Parmesan

1. In a nonstick pan, brown the Italian sausage breaking into bite-sized chunks. Set aside.

2. In a 6-quart stockpot, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add diced onion and celery and cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

3. Add chicken stock to pot and bring to a boil. Add cooked sausage, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Return soup to a boil. Add frozen tortellini. Cook 2 minutes. Stir in kale and cook until tortellini is tender.

5. Serve hot with optional fresh shaved Parmesan on top.

Notes

To freeze Spicy Sausage Soup with Tortellini, pull out the portion you’d like to freeze prior to adding tortellini and kale. Freeze cooled soup in freezer containers. To use, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Heat in a saucepan to boiling, stirring occasionally; adding a little broth if necessary. Add frozen tortellini and cook for 2 minutes. Add kale and cook until tortellini is tender.

This makes a very hearty soup. If you prefer a higher broth ratio, you can cut the amount of tortellini in half.

Mild Italian Sausage can be substituted.

Adapted from tasteofhome.com