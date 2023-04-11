A popular Blackstone District ice cream shop has branched out to north downtown.
Coneflower Creamery’s second location, at Millwork Commons, recently opened. It’s tucked in a historic space in the Ashton Building, at 1241 Millwork Ave.
It serves the same farm-to-table ice cream as the original, including the iconic butter-brickle. Both locations are open the same hours: noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Both locations are closed on Mondays.
Go to coneflowercreamery.com for more information.
Omaha's Great Grub: Check out where to find tasty dishes in the metro area
