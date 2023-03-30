Midwest Living magazine named Omaha’s Coneflower Creamery as Best Ice Cream Parlor in its recent Best of the Midwest Awards.
Winners were announced on March 3.
“If a scoop shop makes its sprinkles from scratch, you just know the ice cream will be good,” magazine judges said. “Inventive-but-not-zany seasonal flavors (like, say sweet corn) utilize local ingredients. And don’t miss their take on butter brickle, a Nebraska fave first served at Omaha’s Blackstone Hotel.”
Owner and chef Brian Langbehn and pastry chef Katie Arant opened the Blackstone District shop in 2017 and it quickly became so popular that lines snake down Farnam Street, especially on hot summer nights.
Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The shop, at 3921 Farnam St., is closed on Mondays. For more information, go to coneflowercreamery.com.
