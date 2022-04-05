 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coneflower Creamery to open second location

  • 0

A popular Blackstone District ice cream shop is opening another location at Millwork Commons in north downtown.

Chef Brian Langbehn and pastry chef Katie Arant announced the opening of a second Coneflower Creamery last week on a Facebook post. It will be in the Ashton Building at 1229 Millwork Ave., near the Kros Strain Draft Works.

“This historic space will give us plenty of elbow room to create even more farm-to-cone ice cream,” their post said.

The Blackstone shop opened in 2017. It’s known for making everything from scratch, including 20 or so flavors of ice cream in the case each day, cones, all the toppings, even cookies.

It gets milk from local dairies and fruit from local vendors.

Stay tuned to social media for updates.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

The menu features goat cheese flatbread with the new Saldo sauvignon blanc; lobster and oyster risotto with Prisoner chardonnay; New York strip au rouge with a Prisoner red blend and cocoa hazelnut baklava with Saldo zinfandel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears finds writing memoir 'healing and therapeutic'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert