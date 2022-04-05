Coneflower Creamery to open second location

A popular Blackstone District ice cream shop is opening another location at Millwork Commons in north downtown.

Chef Brian Langbehn and pastry chef Katie Arant announced the opening of a second Coneflower Creamery last week on a Facebook post. It will be in the Ashton Building at 1229 Millwork Ave., near the Kros Strain Draft Works.

“This historic space will give us plenty of elbow room to create even more farm-to-cone ice cream,” their post said.

The Blackstone shop opened in 2017. It’s known for making everything from scratch, including 20 or so flavors of ice cream in the case each day, cones, all the toppings, even cookies.

It gets milk from local dairies and fruit from local vendors.

Stay tuned to social media for updates.

