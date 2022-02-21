Cookie fundraiser benefits fund in memory of teacher killed in car accident

The owner of the Busy Bee Baking Company is donating proceeds from cookie sales to a scholarship fund established in the memory of a Hampton, Nebraska, man who died in a recent car accident.

Jodi Jefferson will be offering a half-dozen jumbo deluxe chocolate chunk cookies for $20, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fund named for Kyle Ediger, a 31-year-old high school math teacher and basketball coach who left behind many family members and a fiancee.

Ediger was waiting at a railroad crossing when his car was struck by a man in a stolen police vehicle and pushed into a passing train.

Jefferson will take orders throughout March, and cookies will be ready for pickup on March 31.

To order or learn more, go to facebook.com/busybeebakingcompanyt.

