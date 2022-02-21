 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cookie fundraiser benefits fund in memory of teacher killed in car accident

The owner of the Busy Bee Baking Company is donating proceeds from cookie sales to a scholarship fund established in the memory of a Hampton, Nebraska, man who died in a recent car accident.

Jodi Jefferson will be offering a half-dozen jumbo deluxe chocolate chunk cookies for $20, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fund named for Kyle Ediger, a 31-year-old high school math teacher and basketball coach who left behind many family members and a fiancee.

Ediger was waiting at a railroad crossing when his car was struck by a man in a stolen police vehicle and pushed into a passing train.

Jefferson will take orders throughout March, and cookies will be ready for pickup on March 31.

To order or learn more, go to facebook.com/busybeebakingcompanyt.

