Cookies and cream brownies a confectionary delight

My new son-in-law wanted “fun brownies” for the dessert bar at their wedding reception. The caterer my daughter hoped to order from was unavailable so I offered to make them.

I found a few recipes that looked tasty to sample and these Cookies and Cream Brownies were hands down the winner.

They are so decadent that even a small piece will leave you satisfied.

It helps to start with a rich, chewy brownie recipe — homemade or boxed. My go-to brownie is the Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate brownie mix. They are thick, fudgy and extra chocolaty. Honestly, I’ve tried homemade recipes and keep coming back to this box mix. (Shh, don’t tell my friends who request my brownies that they are from a box!)

The brownie mix is topped with Double Stuf Oreos prior to baking (24 for a 9-by-13 pan). Once cooled, the brownies are topped with a buttercream that tastes so much like an Oreo middle it’s amazing. That layer is then topped with a layer of chocolate ganache.

This confectionary delight measuring in at nearly 2 inches tall!

Best bring your sweet tooth when you give them a try.

Cookies & Cream Brownies

Brownies

Your favorite 9-by-13-inch boxed or homemade brownie mix

24 Double Stuf Oreos

Cookies & Cream Buttercream

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 Oreos, chopped

Pinch of salt

Chocolate Ganache

½ cup unsalted butter

1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides to lift the finished brownies out. Set aside.

2. Prepare brownie batter. Spread into the prepared baking pan. Press 24 Oreos down into the top of the brownie batter; you want six rows of four Oreos.

3. Bake according to package or recipe directions, then test the brownies with a toothpick. Insert it into the center of the pan. If it comes out with wet batter, the brownies are not done. If there are only a few moist crumbs, the brownies are done. Keep checking every 2 minutes until you have moist crumbs.

4. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool completely in the pan.

5. Once cool, lift the parchment paper out of the pan using the overhang on the sides. Do not cut into squares yet. Place the whole slab of brownies (parchment paper still underneath) on a baking sheet because you will need to chill the layers.

6. With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat ¾ cup butter on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then increase to high speed and beat for 2 minutes.

7. With a rubber spatula, fold in the chopped Oreos. Taste. Add a pinch of salt if the frosting is too sweet.

8. Spread the buttercream on top of the cooled brownies, spreading all the way to the edges. Chill uncovered for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

9. Cut ½ cup butter into a few pieces and place in a double boiler with the chocolate chips. Melt the two together on low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth and combined. You can also use the microwave — making sure to stop and stir every 20 seconds until melted and smooth.

10. Pour chocolate on top of the buttercream. Spread all over the top in an even layer. Allow chocolate to set at room temperature for a few hours or in the refrigerator for 1 hour before slicing and serving.

11. Cover and store leftover brownies in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Make ahead tips: You can bake the brownie layer (steps 1-4) in advance. Cover cooled brownies tightly and keep them at room temperature for up to three days. You can also prepare the buttercream up to three days in advance: cover tightly and store in the refrigerator. You can apply the buttercream layer to the brownies up to one day in advance. Assembled brownies, after the chocolate has set, can be frozen for up to three months. Thaw at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

Cutting tips: 1. Wait until the chocolate topping sets completely. 2. Make very quick cuts. 3. Use a very sharp large knife. 4. Wipe the knife off with a clean paper towel or kitchen towel between cuts.

Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com