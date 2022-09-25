Cookies and cream brownies a confectionary delight

My new son-in-law wanted “fun brownies” for the dessert bar at their wedding reception. The caterer my daughter hoped to order from was unavailable so I offered to make them.
I found a few recipes that looked tasty to sample and these Cookies and Cream Brownies were hands down the winner.
They are so decadent that even a small piece will leave you satisfied.
It helps to start with a rich, chewy brownie recipe — homemade or boxed. My go-to brownie is the Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate brownie mix. They are thick, fudgy and extra chocolaty. Honestly, I’ve tried homemade recipes and keep coming back to this box mix. (Shh, don’t tell my friends who request my brownies that they are from a box!)
The brownie mix is topped with Double Stuf Oreos prior to baking (24 for a 9-by-13 pan). Once cooled, the brownies are topped with a buttercream that tastes so much like an Oreo middle it’s amazing. That layer is then topped with a layer of chocolate ganache.
People are also reading…
This confectionary delight measuring in at nearly 2 inches tall!
Best bring your sweet tooth when you give them a try.
Cookies & Cream Brownies
Brownies
Your favorite 9-by-13-inch boxed or homemade brownie mix
24 Double Stuf Oreos
Cookies & Cream Buttercream
¾ cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
3 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
6 Oreos, chopped
Pinch of salt
Chocolate Ganache
½ cup unsalted butter
1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1. Line the bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on the sides to lift the finished brownies out. Set aside.
2. Prepare brownie batter. Spread into the prepared baking pan. Press 24 Oreos down into the top of the brownie batter; you want six rows of four Oreos.
3. Bake according to package or recipe directions, then test the brownies with a toothpick. Insert it into the center of the pan. If it comes out with wet batter, the brownies are not done. If there are only a few moist crumbs, the brownies are done. Keep checking every 2 minutes until you have moist crumbs.
4. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool completely in the pan.
5. Once cool, lift the parchment paper out of the pan using the overhang on the sides. Do not cut into squares yet. Place the whole slab of brownies (parchment paper still underneath) on a baking sheet because you will need to chill the layers.
6. With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat ¾ cup butter on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then increase to high speed and beat for 2 minutes.
7. With a rubber spatula, fold in the chopped Oreos. Taste. Add a pinch of salt if the frosting is too sweet.
8. Spread the buttercream on top of the cooled brownies, spreading all the way to the edges. Chill uncovered for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
9. Cut ½ cup butter into a few pieces and place in a double boiler with the chocolate chips. Melt the two together on low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth and combined. You can also use the microwave — making sure to stop and stir every 20 seconds until melted and smooth.
10. Pour chocolate on top of the buttercream. Spread all over the top in an even layer. Allow chocolate to set at room temperature for a few hours or in the refrigerator for 1 hour before slicing and serving.
11. Cover and store leftover brownies in the refrigerator for up to one week.
Make ahead tips: You can bake the brownie layer (steps 1-4) in advance. Cover cooled brownies tightly and keep them at room temperature for up to three days. You can also prepare the buttercream up to three days in advance: cover tightly and store in the refrigerator. You can apply the buttercream layer to the brownies up to one day in advance. Assembled brownies, after the chocolate has set, can be frozen for up to three months. Thaw at room temperature or in the refrigerator.
Cutting tips: 1. Wait until the chocolate topping sets completely. 2. Make very quick cuts. 3. Use a very sharp large knife. 4. Wipe the knife off with a clean paper towel or kitchen towel between cuts.
Adapted from sallysbakingaddiction.com
Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes of 2022
This cookie is thick and gooey and has melty white chocolate chips, plus the tartness added from the freeze-dried raspberries complements the sweetness so well.
Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
It's amazing how fast time can disappear when you start watching food videos on social media. This week the one that caught my eye was for strawberry cream puffs.
Your grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that you can cook right alongside your protein.
This recipe for baked risotto has the creamy texture I think of with risotto but it required much less effort.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that's both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.
Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.
Make a batch and enjoy it like a Yink with your favorite drink − pink ink (strawberry milk).
Many Americans are familiar with the Louisiana-style king cake, a tradition brought over from France nearly 150 years ago.
What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.
Hot chocolate on a stick is a block of rich chocolate topped with a fluffy homemade marshmallow and they are held together with a built-in stir stick.
Buffalo wings must be fried? No way. These baked wings will make a believer of any skeptic.
At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.
When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.
The beauty of making your own hot cocoa is you can adjust the mix to your preferred level of sweetness. And you can make it dairy-free, an option that can sometimes be hard to find.
I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
These super fluffy buttermilk pancakes bake up quickly and they are easy to personalize to everyone's individual tastes.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375