'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now just $3 at OWHstore.com

Check out this tasty deal.

“Cookies, Candies & Bars,” the Omaha World-Herald's popular dessert cookbook is now available for just $3 at www.owhstore.com.

This compilation of recipes from World-Herald readers was edited by newsroom staffer Kiley Cruse, who credits her mom and great-grandma for instilling in her a love of baking, the book features 59 recipes that made working in our test kitchen one of the most coveted assignments this year.

Here, we share three that made the book — for a taste test of your own. Scroll through the photo slideshow above to view these delectable treats.

PEPPERMINT MELTAWAYS

Makes 3½ dozen

“Nothing says Christmas like these delicious light peppermint melt-in-your-mouth cookies topped with peppermint butter cream frosting and crushed candy canes. I started making them a few years ago, and they soon became a favorite of friends and family.” – Kelly Crotty, Omaha

COOKIES:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, cream 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened and ½ cup powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in ½ teaspoon pure peppermint extract (not imitation). Combine 1¼ cups all-purpose flour and ½ cup cornstarch; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

3. Shape into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on parchment-covered baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

FROSTING:

1. In a small bowl, beat 2 tablespoons butter, room temperature, until fluffy. Add 1½ cups powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons milk, ¼ teaspoon pure peppermint extract (not imitation) and 2 to 3 drops red or green food coloring (optional); beat until smooth.

2. Spread over cooled cookies; sprinkle with ½ cup crushed peppermint candies and lightly press into the frosting.

3. Store in an airtight container.

Tester’s Notes

"The dough is very soft; we used a small cookie scoop to make it easier to handle. These cookies are delicate, so don’t make them too big or they will disintegrate when you try to frost them. When crushing peppermint candies for frosting, use a heavy-duty zip-top bag and crush with a mallet. Leave some of the pieces a little bigger so they show up better on the frosted cookies."

CINNAMON SQUARES

Makes 12 servings

“I love making this recipe because it reminds me of a dessert my mother made years ago using her leftover pie dough. This modern version is much simpler because you can use refrigerated crescent roll dough instead.” – Lois Chapman Bentz, Omaha

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Unroll one package of refrigerator crescent rolls and line the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

3. Cream together 2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract and 1 cup sugar. Spread over the top of rolls. (If desired, fruit filling can be added at this time.)

4. Unroll another package of crescent rolls and place on top of the cream cheese mixture.

5. In a medium bowl, cream together ¼ cup (½ stick) butter, ¾ cups sugar and 11 tablespoons cinnamon, more or less to taste. Crumble this mixture over the top of the crescent rolls.

6. Bake for 25- 30 minutes. Cut into squares when cool.

TESTER'S NOTES

"The aroma of this baking in the oven was heavenly ... If I were to make these again, I would use half the cream cheese and about one-third the sugar. I’d probably add dark chocolate (instead of the suggested fruit filling) to give it an edge. I experienced uneven baking, perhaps because I’m using an oven that I’m still getting used to. The top turned out a dark golden color, while the bottom seemed under cooked and a little doughy."

CHERRY MASH

“I made this the first Christmas I was married (43 years ago). My father-in-law loved it so much it became a family tradition (and remains so even after his passing)." – Rhonda King, Kearney, Nebraska

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine 2 cups sugar, ½ cup (1 stick) butter, 2/3 cup evaporated milk and 12 large marshmallows in a heavy-duty pot. Boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add 6-ounce package cherry chips. Let cool.

2. Melt 11.5-ounce package milk chocolate chips and add ¾ cup peanut butter and 16-ounce package salted peanuts, crushed.

3. Put half of chocolate mixture in the bottom of a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Freeze.

4. Add top layer of cooled cherry mixture followed by remaining chocolate mixture. Refrigerate until well-chilled.

TESTER'S NOTES

"We used a food chopper to chop the peanuts. We also had plenty of mini marshmallows on hand, so we used a conversion of 10 minis to one large marshmallow."