'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now on sale at OWHstore.com

"The aroma of this baking in the oven was heavenly ... If I were to make these again, I would use half the cream cheese and about one-third the sugar. I’d probably add dark chocolate (instead of the suggested fruit filling) to give it an edge. I experienced uneven baking, perhaps because I’m using an oven that I’m still getting used to. The top turned out a dark golden color, while the bottom seemed under cooked and a little doughy."