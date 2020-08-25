 Skip to main content
Coolgreens restaurant to open Blackstone location on Monday
1 comment

Coolgreens restaurant to open Blackstone location on Monday

The second Omaha location of Coolgreens will open in the Blackstone District on Monday.

The healthy lifestyle restaurant’s menu includes salads, wraps, grain bowls and sandwiches prepared fresh each day. Coolgreens is based in Oklahoma City and the Blackstone store is the 11th in the chain.

Omaha’s first Coolgreens opened near 90th Street and West Center Road in May. Joshua Vollertsen owns both franchise locations.

To celebrate the opening, Vollertsen will donate a salad to the American Heart Association for every salad purchased at the Blackstone store in its first two weeks. The association will distribute the salads to several of its partner organizations.

The Vollertsens have a connection to the group because their son had heart surgery as a young child.

The Blackstone Coolgreens, at 3618 Farnam St., employs about 20 people. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The store will follow Douglas County guidelines for social distancing, mask-wearing and other enhanced safety precautions, and it also has outdoor seating. 

1 comment

