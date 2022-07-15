Copps Pizza closes original location, opens another

At Copps Pizza, when one restaurant door closes, another opens.

Its original location at 72nd and Jones Streets closed on Sunday. But a new and larger location, with the same expanded menu as the Copps outlet at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion, opened Friday in a former Applebee’s near 180th Street and West Center Road.

Owner Kris Copp said he closed the midtown site because it no longer fit with his evolving full-service restaurant model. The store’s primary business was takeout and delivery.

He is, however, searching for an existing building for a third Copps that will be better aligned with his new approach. He hopes to open it within an area that’s between 120th and 144th Streets and between Maple and Pacific Streets.

Copp, who previously worked and lived in Kansas City, said his business model started changing when he realized what local diners want.

“This was an Omaha thing,” he said. “As we got here, (we saw that) people in Omaha love dining in. Dining out was not a big deal in Kansas City.”

He said he now leans more toward creating dishes from scratch and serving more made-in-house food than bar food.

When he opened the Shadow Lake location, he said, it was a big upgrade. It serves pasta dishes and certified-Angus beef steaks and burgers, among other things.

The new restaurant will introduce even more items to the Copps menu, he said.

"I never thought about steaks and pasta,” he said, “but Omaha really cares about the quality of the food. I don’t want to focus on the past. I want to focus on the future.”

That doesn’t mean pizza is disappearing. Everything from day one will remain on the menu at his existing locations, and he’s adding more, including a recently created chorizo street taco pizza with chili cilantro corn salsa.

“According to the staff, this is amazing,” Copp said.

He’s in the process of revamping the Copps delivery boundaries to reflect his new locations. Copps' delivery area probably won’t cover the entire city right now, but he hopes it will once he secures a third site.

He’s looking for an existing building because it’s prohibitively expensive at this point to build from scratch.

The closure of the Jones Street location didn’t cause any layoffs. Staffers from that store are relocating to the West Center restaurant. In fact, Copp said, he’s increasing the combined staff for both stores from 72 workers to nearly 100.

He’s also open to the idea of expanding beyond Omaha, though he doesn’t have a set plan. He’s already looked at a couple of locations in Lincoln.

“As we keep bringing in good talent, it opens doors to do a lot more,” he said. “I don’t see us stopping.”

Butterfish, a sushi restaurant at 3901 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District, is closed indefinitely, according to a message on its voicemail. The closing, effective July 10, is because of staff shortages, the message said.

Culprit Cafe, which had locations near 16th and Farnam Streets downtown and 32nd and Farnam Streets in Midtown Crossing, is closed for good. The owner could not be reached for comment. Diners on a recent Sunday found the doors chained at the Midtown Crossing store.

Davey Tavern, a historic bar in the small Lancaster County town of Davey, has closed its doors “due to the impossibility of hiring staff,” according to a post this week on Facebook. The tavern had been undergoing renovations; that work will continue and then the bar will be put up for sale, the post said.