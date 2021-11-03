 Skip to main content
Copycat Caramel Apple Spice drink easy to make at home
Caramel Apple Spice drink.

Caramel Apple Spice drink.

Eggnog is a holiday favorite, but where does the flavor come from? Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has that answer.

If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.  

You can whip up a batch of the cinnamon simple syrup and salted caramel sauce fairly quickly. The recipes make enough to enjoy about a dozen Caramel Apple Spice drinks.

Copycat Caramel Apple Spice

Serves 2

2 cups apple juice or apple cider

2 tablespoon cinnamon simple syrup, see recipe below

2 tablespoons salted caramel sauce, see recipe below

Whipped cream

1. In a medium saucepan, combine apple juice, cinnamon simple syrup, and salted caramel sauce over medium heat.

2. Cook for about 3 to 5 minutes or until everything is combined and warmed.

3. Divide into two cups and top with whipped cream and additional caramel.

Homemade Salted Caramel Sauce

2/3 cup heavy cream

¼ cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring water and sugar to a boil, stirring constantly. Once it is boiling, bring heat up to high and stop stirring. Let boil until a nice amber color, about 6 to 10 minutes. It will turn quickly so keep an eye on it so it doesn’t burn.

2. Remove from heat and pour in heavy cream, butter, vanilla and salt. Mix until well combined.

3. Pour into a jar or dish to cool and store. Once the caramel sauce has cooled, it will thicken up. Store in refrigerator.

Cinnamon Simple Syrup

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup water

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugars, water and cinnamon. Bring to a soft boil and cook until the sugar dissolves, stirring the entire time.

2. Remove from heat at add vanilla.

3. Transfer to a heat-proof container to cool to room-temperature. Store in refrigerator until ready to use.

Adapted from snacksandsips.com

