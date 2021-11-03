Copycat Caramel Apple Spice drink easy to make at home

If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.
You can whip up a batch of the cinnamon simple syrup and salted caramel sauce fairly quickly. The recipes make enough to enjoy about a dozen Caramel Apple Spice drinks.
Copycat Caramel Apple Spice
Serves 2
2 cups apple juice or apple cider
2 tablespoon cinnamon simple syrup, see recipe below
2 tablespoons salted caramel sauce, see recipe below
Whipped cream
1. In a medium saucepan, combine apple juice, cinnamon simple syrup, and salted caramel sauce over medium heat.
2. Cook for about 3 to 5 minutes or until everything is combined and warmed.
3. Divide into two cups and top with whipped cream and additional caramel.
Homemade Salted Caramel Sauce
2/3 cup heavy cream
¼ cup water
1 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring water and sugar to a boil, stirring constantly. Once it is boiling, bring heat up to high and stop stirring. Let boil until a nice amber color, about 6 to 10 minutes. It will turn quickly so keep an eye on it so it doesn’t burn.
2. Remove from heat and pour in heavy cream, butter, vanilla and salt. Mix until well combined.
3. Pour into a jar or dish to cool and store. Once the caramel sauce has cooled, it will thicken up. Store in refrigerator.
Cinnamon Simple Syrup
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup water
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons vanilla
1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine sugars, water and cinnamon. Bring to a soft boil and cook until the sugar dissolves, stirring the entire time.
2. Remove from heat at add vanilla.
3. Transfer to a heat-proof container to cool to room-temperature. Store in refrigerator until ready to use.
Adapted from snacksandsips.com
2021 World-Herald Living Staff's Favorite Recipes
Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.
Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.
Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!
To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.
Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.
Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.
This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies.
While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.
Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375