Cornfest offers plenty of fun and a big feast

  • Updated
You still have ample opportunity to enjoy Cornfest 2022.

The event at Pam Nelson Produce, 23301 Deer Ridge Road in Valley, will be held this weekend, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $8.99 a person at the gate and includes all-you-can-eat sweet corn. Kids 2 and younger get in for free

In addition to the corn feast, activities include barrel train rides, kids corn toss, pony rides, a cornhole tournament, a corn-shucking contest featuring local pastors and two cobbler walks.

Don’t miss corn bingo from 3 to 5 p.m. each day

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

