Cornfest offers plenty of fun and a big feast

You still have ample opportunity to enjoy Cornfest 2022.
The event at Pam Nelson Produce, 23301 Deer Ridge Road in Valley, will be held this weekend, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $8.99 a person at the gate and includes all-you-can-eat sweet corn. Kids 2 and younger get in for free
In addition to the corn feast, activities include barrel train rides, kids corn toss, pony rides, a cornhole tournament, a corn-shucking contest featuring local pastors and two cobbler walks.
Don’t miss corn bingo from 3 to 5 p.m. each day
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267