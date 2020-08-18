Council Bluffs restaurant owner buys former Petrow's site for $1.52 million

The owner of a Mexican eatery in Council Bluffs has purchased the former Petrow’s restaurant at 60th and Center Streets in Omaha.

Travis Taylor says he plans to open an Omaha location of Primo’s Mexican Restaurant. The original Primo’s is at 930 Fifth Ave. in the Bluffs.

Taylor bought the building, equipment and land that includes an ample parking lot and a dining patio for $1.52 million.

He hopes to have his Omaha restaurant open in time for the Bluffs location’s 10th anniversary in October.

His family has a restaurant history that started when great-grandparents Luis and Carmen Rocha immigrated to Iowa from Mexico.

Their son, Johnny, Taylor’s grandfather, opened The Taco House in Council Bluffs in the late 1950s and operated it until the late 1980s.

Taylor, who called himself half Mexican and half Black, said the Rochas are his mom’s family and the recipes at Primo’s come from them.

The restaurant serves traditional Mexican fare such as tacos, salsa and enchiladas. A couple of entrees, a burrito and carnes asada, are named after Taylor’s sons Emilio and Carlo.