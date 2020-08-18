Council Bluffs restaurant owner buys former Petrow's site for $1.52 million

“We are redoing and revamping our menu for the 10-year anniversary and rebranding ourselves,” he said.
Because of the pandemic, Taylor said, the patio was a big selling point.
Petrow’s closed Dec. 14, 2019, after nearly 70 years of business. Owner Nick Petrow sold it to Bucky’s Inc., of the Bucky’s Convenience Store chain for $1.35 million that same month.
Bucky’s then put it back on the market with the stipulation that the next buyer wouldn’t compete with the Bucky’s convenience store across the street.
Taylor said he had been looking for an Omaha site, preferably in Aksarben, since November.
Michael Earl of the Lund Co. was the broker for the sale. He said the deal with Taylor was finalized two weeks ago. The property at 5914 Center St. is valued at $700,000 for tax purposes.
