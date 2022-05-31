Council Bluffs vineyard and orchard open for season

A mini bucket full of doughnuts? You have our attention.

That will be available this year at Ditmar’s Orchard & Vineyard, which recently opened for the season.

Besides doughnuts, it offers apples, pumpkins, strawberries, apricots, peaches and cherries, plus a variety of native Iowa wines.

A food stand sells savory items such as hot dogs, pizza and nachos. Cider, salsa, jams and jellies are also for sale.

The orchard is at 19475 225th St. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

More information is at ditmarsorchard.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.