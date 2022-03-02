Craft Sliders + Beer goes out of business

Saturday, Feb. 26, was the last day for Craft Sliders + Beer, 1213 Harney St. in the Old Market.
The restaurant, which opened in summer of 2018, had a wide variety of craft beers, many of them produced locally. It also served several types of small sandwiches, including jackfruit and hot chicken versions.
“We are incredibly thankful to our customers and loyal regulars who have supported us for four years,” owners said on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
